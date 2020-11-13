Nollywood actress Yewande Wendy Lawal has lost her mother.

The up and coming movie star shared the sad news via her Instagram page on Friday, November 13, 2020.

"Mummy, Only God understands, Only God knows why...This hurts... so much I'm in pain... a lot of it. On some days, it's extremely difficult to breathe...It's excruciatingly difficult to bear We're trying our best to be strong for each other...We're doing you proud I promise," she wrote.

"I'm thankful for the honour of being your daughter, You left too soon, but I'm grateful for the life you lived, the virtues, values, and memories you left us with. I'll miss you every day...I love you forever and always my Sisi Yinka. Till I see you again, Sleep well ♥."

Our deep condolence goes to Lawal and her family as they mourn the demise of their mother.

Lawal is a Nollywood actress who gained prominence after her debut in the TV drama series, Tinsel.