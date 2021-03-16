Ghanaian actress Princess Shyngle has congratulated Nigerian singer Burna Boy on his recent Grammy award win.

Burna Boy won the award for 'Best Global Music Album' at the 63rd Grammy.

In a video shared by the actress, she congratulated the singer and also revealed he was her ex-boyfriend.

"When your ex wins a Grammy you clout chase, on the real though congratulations Dami saw how hard you worked for this Africa to the world," she wrote.

It would be recalled that Princess Shyngle and Burna Boy's rumoured relationship made the headlines in 2019.

According to the reports, the actress and the music star were in a relationship while he was dating British singer, Stefflon Don.

Burna Boy and Stefflon Don [Credit - Guardian] Guardian

Stefflon Don, however, came out to debunk the rumours of the relationship.

She revealed that the videos in circulation of Burna Boy and Princess Shyngle are from the past.

She prayed for people to give it rest as there was no trouble in paradise.

"Old videos. Please let it rest, we good over here. Thanks," she wrote. She went on to share a photo of Burna Boy and herself during a video call.