RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Princess Shyngle attempts suicide for the 2nd time in 3 years

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The movie star is currently at a medical facility in the United States of America.

Princess Shyngle [Instagram/PrincessShyngle]

Ghanaian actress Princess Shyngle has reportedly attempted to commit suicide again.

Recommended articles

The incident happened in the United States of America.

In a now-deleted video posted via her Instagram Stories, the actress is seen taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

The Ghanaian actress attempts to commit suicide a second time. [Instagram/PrincessShyngle]
The Ghanaian actress attempts to commit suicide a second time. [Instagram/PrincessShyngle] Pulse Nigeria

"Depression is real. I gat this," she captioned the video.

In the video, a record of the substances she took is also stated.

This will be the second time the movie star will be attempting to kill herself.

Recall in 2018 when the actress was rushed to the hospital after taking an overdose of a medication. She reportedly also drank bleach.

She was rescued by a neighbour who then rushed her to the popular Vedic Lifecare Hospital in Lekki.

The movie star recently announced that she was getting divorced from her husband, Gibou Bala Gaye, three months after their marriage.

Princess Shyngle and her estranged hubby, Bale Gaye [Instagram/PrincessShyngle]
Princess Shyngle and her estranged hubby, Bale Gaye [Instagram/PrincessShyngle] Pulse Nigeria

According to her, she was leaving her husband over domestic violence allegations.

The movie star shared receipts and audio recordings of her estranged husband confessing to domestically abusing her.

Princess Shyngle announced in January 2021 that she had gotten married to Bala Gaye.

The movie star was previously engaged to Fredrick Badji.

However, in Jan 2020, the actress revealed that he was arrested and sent to jail.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Govt withholds N25m donated to Oshodi amputee hawker after detecting lies in her claims

Meet the man who woke up with female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend (video)

Comedian Princess says her foster child is the victim actor Baba Ijesha allegedly defiled 7 years ago

36-year-old man’s penis & testicles cut off and given to pigs for attempting to rape his niece

11-year-old girl releases a list of men who’ve sexually abused her & the number of times

Davido, Toke Makinwa others, drag actor Yomi Fabiyi for defending alleged child molester Baba Ijesha

Army goes after people who share pictures of killed soldiers on social media

A video has emerged which shows Baba Ijesha admitting he molested a minor

Senator Remi Tinubu under fire for politicising insecurity