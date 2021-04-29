Actress Princess Shyngle attempts suicide for the 2nd time in 3 years

The incident happened in the United States of America.

In a now-deleted video posted via her Instagram Stories, the actress is seen taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Pulse Nigeria

"Depression is real. I gat this," she captioned the video.

In the video, a record of the substances she took is also stated.

This will be the second time the movie star will be attempting to kill herself.

Recall in 2018 when the actress was rushed to the hospital after taking an overdose of a medication. She reportedly also drank bleach.

She was rescued by a neighbour who then rushed her to the popular Vedic Lifecare Hospital in Lekki.

The movie star recently announced that she was getting divorced from her husband, Gibou Bala Gaye, three months after their marriage.

According to her, she was leaving her husband over domestic violence allegations.

The movie star shared receipts and audio recordings of her estranged husband confessing to domestically abusing her.

Princess Shyngle announced in January 2021 that she had gotten married to Bala Gaye.

The movie star was previously engaged to Fredrick Badji.