Yoruba Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin wants any woman who has kids for her husband, Lawal Lateef, to come forward for a DNA test.

The movie star made this known during a chat with PUNCH.

"There is no pressure on my husband. Truthfully, the worst thing that anyone can do to a person has been done to me. Some people can’t survive what I have gone through. If my husband was a new person to me, there is a high tendency that he would have been tired. Thank God I married my best friend," she said.

Lizzy Anjorin and hubby, Lateef Lawal [Instagram/LizzyAnjorinOriginal]

"Those ladies that have claimed that my husband is theirs have not reached out to us and none of them has brought the children to us. I have challenged them openly as well. All these people saying these things are only taking advantage of my husband because he is a nice man."

"Everyone should bring their child forward for a DNA test. We both had children before we got married but he was never married to anyone. My husband is not a small boy, moreover, my first daughter is older than his."

The actress says she is challenging the women who claim to have children for her husband to come out. [Instagram/LizzyAnjorinOriginal]

"In the past, some people have said my mouth is too sharp, but shame on them. I’m a very playful person and a woman that every man would want to have. I’m very open with my husband and I love people."

"People judge from afar but at times, it is good to get close to people before you do that. Some ‘quiet ladies’ have dealt with their husband mercilessly but people like us can’t hurt anyone.”

Lizzy Anjorin's marriage has come under several attacks following reports that her husband, Lateef Lawal was still married before their union [Instagram/LizzyAnjorinOriginal]

This is not the first time Anjorin will addressing the claims that her husband, Lawal, fathers several children and was still married to four different women.

Anjorin and her hubby, Lawal tied the knot a few weeks ago at a private wedding ceremony attended by close friends and relatives.