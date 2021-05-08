RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Etinosa Idemudia's 8 months old marriage crashes

Etinosa Idemudia's second marriage crashes.

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia [Instagram/EtinosaIdemudia]

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia's marriage to her Benin city-based lawyer hubby, Ighorosa, has crashed.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Saturday, May 8, 2021, where she called out a popular blogger for announcing the crash of her marriage and breaking the news of her pregnancy months ago.

"This 'old witch' again! I really do not want to reply you but I feel you will never stop if I ignore. You were the first person to publicise my pregnancy that was barely trying to survive past the first trimester due to its complication. I kept quiet," she wrote.

Etinosa Idemudia confirms crash of 8 months old marriage. [Instagram/EtinosaIdemudia]
"Now you have come again and I know you have receipts and you won't dare us to deny. I don't blame you, it's the close friend, the insider who is feeding you. May God forgive that person."

"Everyone is going through something including you. Thanks for getting this huge burden off my chest. You tried. But from now on, avoid me, Stella. T for Tenx."

She has deleted the post.

It would be recalled that the actress got married in September 2020, to a Benin-based lawyer.

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia [Instagram/EtinosaIdemudia]
The couple welcomed their first child together in December that same year.

This will be the movie star's second failed marriage.

She got married at the age of 22 to a military officer. That union crashed years after following domestic violence accusations.

