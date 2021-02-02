Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has thrown shades at one of Davido aide, Israel DMW after he DJ Cuppy threatened to sue him over the comments he made about her collaboration with Zlatan.

DJ Cuppy and Zlatan's rift got to the knowledge of the public after she revealed that he had blocked her on social media.

The movie star took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, February 1, 2021, where she took a swipe at Israel.

Idemudia believes Israel DMW should have stayed away from DJ Cuppy and Zlatan's beef. [Instagram/EtinosaIdemudia]

"When will Edo people have sense? You put your mouth for Yoruba people fight when them no call your papa name now na you them wan sue. Susanii you never know Suwati," she wrote.

It would be recalled that on January 21, 2020, Isreal DMW, a self-acclaimed friend of Zlatan's took to his Twitter and wrote that, "Kudos to someone like Zlatan, who took a bold step, by flushing out a full fake friend like Cuppy, who was just using his head, all in his name of 'my papa na Otedola.'

"Zlatan did a hit collabo with her, ordinary one kobo, e no see. She also took Zlatan to Abuja, for her fundraising, where she made billions of Naira, and didn't even remember Z for one Kobo till tomorrow. No accommodation, no feeding. Zlatan had to even spend his own money at Transcorp Hilton, to [cater] for everyone including me. This na 2021 abeg."

It didn't take long before the billionaire heiress responded to Israel's claims.

She also threatened to sue him for libel and defamation.

Israel who hails from the Central part of Edo state is a known die-hard loyalist to Davido and his crew.