Nigerian disc jockey DJ Cuppy has revealed that rapper Zlatan has blocked her on social media apps Whatsapp and Instagram for over 10 months.

The billionaire heiress made this known via her Twitter page on Friday, January 8, 2020.

"10 months later and I sometimes still wonder why @Zlatan_Ibile blocked me on WhatsApp and Instagram without ever saying why; we were actually friends...AND “Gelato” was a hit!" she tweeted.

The rapper is yet to react to Cupply's claims.

It would be recalled that DJ Cuppy and Zlatan collaborated on the song 'Gelato' back in 2019.

Twitter reactions: