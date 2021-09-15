RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Doris Ogala drags Tonto Dikeh's ex Kpokpogri, says he is a known blackmailer

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Ogala says Kpokpogri was planning to swindle Dikeh off her money.

Actress Doris Ogala, Tonto Dikeh and her ex boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri [Instagram/DorisOgala] [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

The last may not have been heard of Tonto Dikeh's messy breakup with Prince Kpokpogri.

Recommended articles

The latest being an IG post shared by actress Doris Ogala where she slammed the activist and called him a known blackmailer.

According to Ogala, Kpokpogri's relationship with Dikeh started after he left jail. He had spent time in jail after blackmailing someone.

www.instagram.com

The actress also revealed how he blackmailed several high-profile Nigerians including a past and serving governor.

Ogala revealed how he borrowed N8M from Dikeh and paid back only N6M.

The rumours of cracks in their relationship first broke in August after Kpokpogri was accused of cheating.

This was followed by several snide comments by Kpokpogri about the actress.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet Afroselecta, an Abuja-producer

BBNaija 2021: Saga fails prank task, confesses details to Nini

Tems’ ‘IF ORANGE WAS A PLACE’ is a strategic experiment [Pulse EP Review]

Mmzy releases new video for, 'Decale'

Watch Wizkid's performance at Filmore Silver Spring in new video

Actress Doris Ogala drags Tonto Dikeh's ex Kpokpogri, says he is a known blackmailer

Hennessy Artistry presents the Cyphers 2021

John Legend celebrates wife Chrissy Teigen on their wedding anniversary

Tems releases new 5-track EP, 'IF ORANGE WAS A PLACE'

Trending

'I'll scatter everything' - Annie Idibia threatens as 2Face Idibia flees to the United States

Annie Idibia and her hubby 2Face Idibia [Instagram/AnnieIdibia]

'I am not a fan of her, but you are a pig' - Georgina Onuoha drags Tonto Dikeh's ex, Prince Kpokpogri

Tonto Dikeh and her former boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri and movie star Georgina Onuoha [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/GeorginaOnouha]

2Face Idibia finally breaks silence over crisis rocking his marriage

Nigerian music icon 2baba Idibia [Instagram/Official2baba]

Burna Boy attends Man United's game at Old Trafford, brings out Paul Pogba at his set at Parklife festival

Burna Boy (Instagram/ParkLife)