Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie says Nigerians who have been mourning late movie star, Chadwick Boseman are hypocrites.

The movie star in a video shared via her Instagram page on Sunday, August 30, 2020, said she wonders where Nigerians were when the Hollywood star was battling with cancer.

"In conclusion, people celebrate death more than life 🗣🗣🗣 Celebrate life that is worth celebrating not when they are gone. Especially people who have done a lot to put smiles on your face," she captioned the video.

"Don't let low self-esteem, inferiority complex, and hate eat you up. All that epistle doesn't really matter when the person don't get to see it. Too much hate in the world and I don't know why, abeg no reason to hate any1 oooo."

Boseman best known for his role in 2018 superhero flick Black Panther died of colon cancer at the age of 43.

Since the news broke of the movie star's death, condolence messages have continued to pour from both celebrities and fans of the Black Panther star.