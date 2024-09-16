Actress Adunni Ade reveals how she balances work and personal life

In a recent interview with Hip TV, actress Adunni Ade opened up about her approach to balancing her demanding career with her responsibilities as a parent.

The mother of two explained, "Balancing your life is something you have to do as a parent, there is no thinking. You have to be able to provide and cater to your children as a parent no matter what industry you find yourself. Whether you're a doctor or an actor or an architect...you just have to find that balance."

She stressed that while her career is important to her, her children always take precedence over it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

"My kids will always come first so I'm very careful with how I schedule projects. I do not miss anything that has to do with their schooling; if it's an open day, visiting day, a program or even inter-house sports, I will be there. My kids will always have that attention from me to be present and when it comes to work, work will attend to itself," said the actress.

When she was asked to advise other parents who struggle to find their balance, she explained, 'I took my kids to boarding school, that's something you can consider or have good really family members or trusted persons that can be there for the short period of time you're away for work, but never neglect your kids."