Adunni Ade opens up on being blacklisted from Nollywood for 3 Years
The actress recently recounted how she was shut out of the English speaking part of Nollywood.
In a recent Instagram live chat, the American/Nigerian actress recounted how hurt she felt during the period where she suddenly stopped getting roles from casting directors or producers.
"I was knocked off English part of Nollywood for a few years and it was at the time when my career should have been up there, getting recognized and getting awards that was recognized all over Africa and being part of projects that had grossed millions in the cinemas. Then from nowhere being pushed out of the scene. That hurts. It was for about three plus years. I am still not there but I am working my way back up. I found another strategy to get back up there," Ade shared in a clip of the Instagram LIVE interview.
Recall the actress first opened up about being blacklisted from a part of the industry in an interview with Chude Jideonwo. She revealed that the blacklisting began right after her AMVCA nomination in 2017.
