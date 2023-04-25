The sports category has moved to a new website.

Canadian actor Von Colucci dies trying to look like BTS singer Jimin

Babatunde Lawal

Over the course of the last year, Von Colucci had undergone a total of 12 cosmetic procedures in an effort to alter his appearance.

The actor underwent cosmetic procedures costing $220,000 in an effort to portray the K-pop star for a streaming network in the United States. However, Von Colucci suffered complications from the surgeries and succumbed to them at a hospital in South Korea on the morning of Sunday, April 23, as reported by AceShowBiz.

On Saturday, April 22, 2023, Von Colucci underwent surgery to remove jaw implants that he had previously gotten in November 2022. Unfortunately, he developed an infection from the implants, which resulted in complications. Despite being intubated, Von Colucci passed away just hours later.

Eric Blake, his publicist, shared with the Daily Mail that Von Colucci had moved from Canada to South Korea in 2019 with aspirations of making a career in the music industry.

According to Blake, Von Colucci was working as a trainee for one of the prominent South Korean entertainment companies at the time of his passing. Describing the actor as "very insecure" about his appearance, Blake revealed that Von Colucci, who stood at 6 feet tall and weighed 182 pounds and had dark blonde hair and blue eyes, was dissatisfied with his square jawline and chin, feeling that it was too wide and desiring a V-shaped jawline that is more common among Asians.

He explained that Von Colucci was very unhappy with his looks and struggled to find work in South Korea due to feeling discriminated against for his Western features.

He said, "Its very tragic and very unfortunate, he was very insecure about his looks," Blake explains. "He had a very square jawline and chin and he didn’t like the shape of it because he thought it was too wide an wanted a V-shape, the shape many Asians have. He was very unhappy about his appearance. He was very insecure about his face. It was very hard for him to get a job in South Korea, and he felt very discriminated against for his Western looks."

Blake expressed deep sadness over Von Colucci's tragic and unfortunate passing, which occurred while he was pursuing his dreams in the entertainment industry.

Saint Von Colucci was a Canadian-Portuguese actor and singer.



