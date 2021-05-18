Abula, who is the partner of Instagram comedian Taaooma reveals how he dropped everything to focus on her career growth

The couple who were guests at Pulse talked about commitment, insecurity and finding a balance in their relationship.

For Abula, he has never felt insecure over Taaooma's stardom rather he has sacrificed everything to make her the star that she has become.

"Insecure? No! That has always been what I wanted for her. There was a point in my life where I dropped everything and focused on Taaooma. I think this was late in 2018. She didn't grow up in Nigeria and so coming back to Nigeria to study was a bit hard for her. People didn't really understand her. She was mostly on her own because her mentality was different," he said.

"She wanted to be popular, she always told me 'Dimeji when is something going to happen?' I always told her to calm down that her time will come. So when the time came in 2018, I dropped every other thing and focused on Taaooma. And in less than three months viola!"

When asked about handling advances from the opposite sex, the couple said their commitment and understanding of each other has been their backbone.

"It is this work that brought us together, so everything is very understandable. If she sees me with girls in bikinis, she knows I am working. And that happens a lot. She comes on set to see what I do," Abula said.

"Yes, whenever he is on set I'm always there. I got used to it because that's my man's job. Maybe when it first started I was worried but now I don't really care," Taaooma added.

Pulse Nigeria

Maryam Apaokagi known professionally as Taaooma, is a Nigerian comedian, content creator, cinematographer, and social media influencer.