When Instagram comedy began to make waves a few years ago, I wasn't a huge fan as my belief was, if it isn't standup comedy then it is a total joke or something close to counterfeit.

Well just like a lot of critics, at some point you have to soften your pedals, set aside personal beliefs and observe. That was how your's truly fell in love with Instagram comedy. Interviewing one of the most popular Instagram comedians, Taaooma, was one of my blending techniques as a new found and true believer of the annex of standup comedy.

The beautiful comedian came to our studio on Monday, February 17, 2020, where we got to chat about her blossoming career. The first thing I noticed was that she was shy (Far from the Iya Taaoo we all laugh to every day on social media).

Personally, all I wanted to do was to meet the talented comedian and find out how she became one of the most talked-about Instagram comedians in the country in less than two years.

"I never thought of making skits, it was never part of my plans until I met my boyfriend, Abula who is a music video director in Nigeria. So, I met and asked him to teach me how to make birthday videos, join pictures together and as a result, I started learning to edit and I started making skits to be able to learn to edit. Because I cannot just learn how to edit without clips, that was how I started making skits," she said.

For everyone who has come across Taaooma's skits on social media, her distinct and creative prowess can't go unnoticed. It was only normal for me to ask how she comes up with those insanely amazing ideas.

"I have my storybook, that's what I call it. I just write stories, any ideas that come to my head and when its time for me to shoot I just go through my stories and see which one I'm feeling at that moment. Because writing the stories down doesn't mean you can feel it at that moment. So the ones that I feel are important are the ones I just shoot when I want to shoot. Since my storyline is always about African parents and their acting and my mum also gives me a lot of stories sometimes," she said.

Taaooma gets a lot of slaps from her mother in all her skits which is one of the highpoints in her now-famous videos. Taaooma says the reason she includes the slap scenes is because a lot of her fans anticipate those scenes.

"I exaggerated the slaps for the sake of humour. Not like mum slaps every time like that although she nags and does all those things, I just added the slap as a signature to make the story funnier. I noticed that people like the slap more and when I don't even add the slaps to the skits, people will be like 'why didn't taaoo get slapped' so I decided to all my skits as a signature. There are so many things that Taaoo would do that doesn't warrant a slap but I have to add it to all of them but that was not the way I was raised, not even close to it," she said.

Taaooma says she has received a lot of ovation from people since she started making these skits. According to her, putting a figure to the number of people she meets daily who have become friends is an understatement.

Nigerians woke up one day and realised it had an amazing and intelligent comedian, Taaooma filling our hearts with joy and regular doses of laughter. I asked her when she realised that her skits were becoming very powerful and popular.

"I think it was when I uploaded the skit when your mum drives you to school and everything started changing. And I never thought it was going to be this big or it was time yet. I didn't know the time had come for me to become Taaooma."

Taaooma says she has a cordial relationship with other Instagram comedians but her concept makes her stand out. However, Maraji's consistency played a huge role in her not quitting as at the time when things weren't blowing up for her.

Several Instagram comedians have tried their hands in Standup comedy a few times. For some, it was an easy pie while for others, let's just say no show promoter will be making that mistake again. Taaooma says she will not be trying her hands on Standup comedy anytime soon because she is not a fan of standing in front of a lot of people.

I asked Taaooma if she was going to be in the Instagram comedy business for the next decade or more and her response gave us a hint of some other talent we never knew existed.

"I don't know what the future holds, although I want to go into making my movies with my own company, The Grenade Company which is an entertainment company on its own. Probably I'll stay with making skits but would add other things later or it depends on what God says," she said.

Taaooma's decision to go into the very popular Nollywood industry led to my next question which was what her reaction would be if she gets a call to star in a movie.

"I would jump on it but it depends on what I'm supposed to do, the character, the kind of movie and not trying to say I cannot any movie but I feel like I want to do more English movies. Because one of the main reasons I cover my hair mostly is because I'm a Muslim. So some people might say because she covers her hair, its a movie set and they might want me to wear a wig and I might not be able to so that is why I say it depends on what character," she said.

Now, this is where the conversation got interesting as I asked her if she would never remove her scarf for a movie role; "I actually started covering my hair like two years ago, that's like a born again Christian, born again Muslim. I find joy covering my hair," she said.

Then I pried further by asking what if she gets a cheque of N50M if she would have a rethink.

"I won't take my scarf off. It's like a path that I have chosen to follow and I don't want to divert. And ever since I started wearing my scarf, people don't even notice in my skit. They don't notice if my hair is covered or not, they just want to see what I'm doing and laugh. They don't really notice it so it doesn't affect anything that I'm doing," she said.

To round up our very interesting conversation, Taaooma had some advice for people who would love to become famous on social media via comedy. According to her, it doesn't require tutoring rather it is something you must desire first.

She went on to say there might be times when giving up would be the only option but it shouldn't be. Finally, she said prayer is also a major key to becoming successful at anything anyone set their hearts to do.