9ice celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary with wife Sunkanmi

The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, December 30, 2021, where he penned a cute note to celebrate their anniversary.

"Happy anniversary my love A decade of friendship 2 years married Forevermore to go," he wrote.

Happy anniversary to the Akandes from all of us at Pulse.

9ice's marriage with Sunkanmi was rocked in an infidelity scandal in 2020.

This was after he released a video where he appealed to the public to beg his wife for forgiveness after admitting to cheating on her.