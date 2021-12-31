RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

9ice celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary with wife Sunkanmi

9ice and Sunkanmi have a daughter together.

Nigerian singer 9ice, his wife Sukunmi and their daughter Mitchelle [Instagram/9iceOfficial]
Nigerian singer Alexander Abolore Adegbola Akande also known as 9ice has celebrated his second wedding anniversary with his wife, Sunkanmi.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, December 30, 2021, where he penned a cute note to celebrate their anniversary.

"Happy anniversary my love A decade of friendship 2 years married Forevermore to go," he wrote.

Happy anniversary to the Akandes from all of us at Pulse.

9ice's marriage with Sunkanmi was rocked in an infidelity scandal in 2020.

This was after he released a video where he appealed to the public to beg his wife for forgiveness after admitting to cheating on her.

A video of the singer with a lady simply identified as Tiwalope in a compromising position broke the internet days before his open confession.

