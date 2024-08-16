ADVERTISEMENT
5 people charged in connection to 'Friends' star Matthew Perry's death

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

One of the suspects is Matthew Perry’s live-in personal assistant.

Matthew Perry in November 2022.Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for GQ
Matthew Perry in November 2022.Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for GQ

According to CNN, the charges were announced by the US attorney's office on August 15, 2024, during a press conference in Los Angeles. This comes after investigators stated that they uncovered an underground network of drug sellers and suppliers allegedly responsible for distributing the ketamine that killed the actor.

US Attorney Martin Estrada said the defendants “took advantage of Mr. Perry’s addiction issues." According to a press release from the US Attorney’s office, said defendants included two doctors, Perry’s live-in personal assistant and a person referred to as “The Ketamine Queen."

Three of the five charged have reached a plea agreement and the other two defendants, namely Dr. Salvador Plasencia and Jasveen Sangha, were indicted on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing in the final episode of Friends.NBC
Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing in the final episode of "Friends."NBC Business Insider USA

Plasencia pleaded not guilty to charges including one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, seven counts of distribution of ketamine and two counts of altering and falsifying documents or records related to the federal investigation. He was held on a $100,000 unsecured bond and surrendered his DEA license, which allowed him to prescribe controlled substances, on an order from Magistrate Judge Alka Sagar. His trial has since been set for October 8, 2024.

Sangha pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, one count of maintaining drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine, and five counts of distribution of ketamine.

Matthew Perry was a beloved actor best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom, Friends. He died on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. Perry was found floating face-down in a stand-alone jacuzzi at his Pacific Palisades home. After investigations, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy report revealed that the actor died as a result of “acute effects of ketamine” and subsequent drowning.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

