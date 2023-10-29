Matthew Perry, who played Chandler in famous TV series 'Friends,' is dead

An investigation into the cause of death has commenced, but reports indicate he may have suffered a cardiac arrest while in a jacuzzi at a residence in Los Angeles.

Perry was born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, in 1969. He began his acting career in the early 1990s, appearing in minor roles on shows like Second Chance and Home Free.

In 1994, he landed the role of Chandler Bing on Friends, which would make him a household name.

Friends ran for ten seasons from 1994 to 2004, and Perry quickly became one of the show's most popular stars. He was known for his sarcastic wit and his ability to deliver physical comedy.

After Friends ended, Perry continued to act, appearing in shows like Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and Mr Sunshine. He also starred in the Broadway play The Odd Couple in 2015.

In recent years, Perry had been open about his struggles with substance abuse and mental health. He checked into rehab for the first time in 1997, and he has since been in and out of treatment several times.

In 2021, he released a memoir called Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, in which he chronicled his struggles with addiction.

Perry's death came as a shock to fans and friends alike. He was a beloved actor and comedian, and he will be deeply missed.

