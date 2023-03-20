ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

5 Nigerian celebrities who have lost elections

Babatunde Lawal

This nation has a rich history of celebrity involvement in politics, and while many have succeeded, others have yet to be so lucky.

Nigerian celebrities who have turned to politics ( Credit: Punch Newspaper)
Nigerian celebrities who have turned to politics ( Credit: Punch Newspaper)

Recommended articles

However, for some, the allure of politics has proven too great to resist, leading them to throw their hats into the ring and run for public office. While some of us have been successful in this endeavour, others have not been so fortunate.

In this article, we'll look at five Nigerian celebrities who, despite their popularity, were unable to secure election victories:

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian singer and actor have lost elections twice in a row. In 2019, he ran for the House of Representatives seat in the Eti-Osa Constituency in Lagos State under the platform of the Modern Democratic Party (MDP). Although he was considered a strong contender, he ultimately lost the election to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Musiliu Obanikoro.

In 2023, he again ran for the same position but lost to Thadeus Attah of the Labour Party.

The popular actress, also known as Jenifa, is also one of the celebrities who couldn't secure an election victory. She ran for the seat of Deputy Governor of Lagos State under the umbrella of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

However, she was not successful in her bid to represent the state and lost to the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, the Nigerian actor best known for his role in the television series 'The Johnsons,' contested for a seat in the House of Representatives to represent the Surulere I constituency in Lagos State under the platform of the Labour Party (LP). However, he was unsuccessful in his bid to secure the seat. He lost to the incumbent, Desmond Elliott of the APC, another celebrity.

In 2015, the singer and songwriter contested for a seat in the House of Representatives to represent the Ogbomosho North/South/Oriire Federal Constituency in Oyo State. Unfortunately, he lost to a formidable opponent, Prince Akeem Oyewumi, son of the Soun of Ogbomoso, of the All Progressives Congress party, in the Oyo State primary.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2014, Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw also lost her ticket to represent the Calabar South Federal Constituency under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the party primary held in the state.

After the primary election, she took to her Twitter account to address her loss with grace, admitting that it was free and fair while congratulating the winner.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 Nigerian celebrities who have lost elections

5 Nigerian celebrities who have lost elections

Grammy award-winning Reggae group Morgan Heritage features Shatta Wale,Youssou N’Dour, Mádé Kuti, in new album

Grammy award-winning Reggae group Morgan Heritage features Shatta Wale,Youssou N’Dour, Mádé Kuti, in new album

Burna Boy to drop 'Rollercoaster' video featuring J Balvin

Burna Boy to drop 'Rollercoaster' video featuring J Balvin

Libianca's 'People' reaches NO. 7 on UK Official Singles Chart

Libianca's 'People' reaches NO. 7 on UK Official Singles Chart

MC Oluomo brands LP supporters 'Obidiots'

MC Oluomo brands LP supporters 'Obidiots'

Funke Akindele takes down posts relating to politics after losing election

Funke Akindele takes down posts relating to politics after losing election

Here is your first look at Jade Osiberu’s 'Gangs of Lagos'

Here is your first look at Jade Osiberu’s 'Gangs of Lagos'

5 women who shattered glass ceilings and left a lasting impression in the entertainment world

5 women who shattered glass ceilings and left a lasting impression in the entertainment world

Prime Video’s first African original movie, Gangs of Lagos, to launch on April 7

Prime Video’s first African original movie, Gangs of Lagos, to launch on April 7

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Wilfred Ndidi, Francis Uzoho arrive as 10 players storm Super Eagles camp ahead of Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Wilfred Ndidi, Francis Uzoho arrive as 10 players storm Super Eagles camp ahead of Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau

Fraser-Pryce and Omanyala confirmed for Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Fraser-Pryce and Omanyala confirmed for Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Arsenal pile further misery on rudderless Eagles with comfortable win

Arsenal pile further misery on rudderless Eagles with comfortable win

Osimhen matches ex-Barcelona star Eto'o's Serie A record

Osimhen matches ex-Barcelona star Eto'o's Serie A record

Indian Wells - Who will be crowned king of the desert for the first time?

Indian Wells - Who will be crowned king of the desert for the first time?

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tonto Dikeh weighs in on Cubana Chief Priest's alleged affair with Kenyan woman

Tonto Dikeh weighs in on Cubana Chief Priest's alleged affair with Kenyan woman

Patience Ozokwor and Sola Sobowale

Patience Ozokwor comments on recent comparison with Sola Sobowale

Olamide, Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy, Asake

Olamide details why he signed Fireboy, Asake, others

Tunde Ednut welcomes Tiwa Savage to his Atlanta home in grand style

Tunde Ednut welcomes Tiwa Savage to his Atlanta home in grand style