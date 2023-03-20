5 Nigerian celebrities who have lost elections

However, for some, the allure of politics has proven too great to resist, leading them to throw their hats into the ring and run for public office. While some of us have been successful in this endeavour, others have not been so fortunate.

In this article, we'll look at five Nigerian celebrities who, despite their popularity, were unable to secure election victories:

Banky W

The Nigerian singer and actor have lost elections twice in a row. In 2019, he ran for the House of Representatives seat in the Eti-Osa Constituency in Lagos State under the platform of the Modern Democratic Party (MDP). Although he was considered a strong contender, he ultimately lost the election to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Musiliu Obanikoro.

In 2023, he again ran for the same position but lost to Thadeus Attah of the Labour Party.

Funke Akindele

The popular actress, also known as Jenifa, is also one of the celebrities who couldn't secure an election victory. She ran for the seat of Deputy Governor of Lagos State under the umbrella of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

However, she was not successful in her bid to represent the state and lost to the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Olumide Oworu

This year, the Nigerian actor best known for his role in the television series 'The Johnsons,' contested for a seat in the House of Representatives to represent the Surulere I constituency in Lagos State under the platform of the Labour Party (LP). However, he was unsuccessful in his bid to secure the seat. He lost to the incumbent, Desmond Elliott of the APC, another celebrity.

9ice

In 2015, the singer and songwriter contested for a seat in the House of Representatives to represent the Ogbomosho North/South/Oriire Federal Constituency in Oyo State. Unfortunately, he lost to a formidable opponent, Prince Akeem Oyewumi, son of the Soun of Ogbomoso, of the All Progressives Congress party, in the Oyo State primary.

Kate Henshaw

In 2014, Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw also lost her ticket to represent the Calabar South Federal Constituency under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the party primary held in the state.