Funke Akindele loses polling unit to APC
The actress polled a total of 19 votes, while Sanwo-Olu secured a total of 77 votes
Akindele cast her vote on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at polling unit is 019, Ita Aro Square, Àga/Ijimu ward in Ikorodu.
The actress polled a total of 19 votes, while Sanwo-Olu secured a total of 77 votes.
Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party polled three votes, while Funsho Doherty of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) polled two votes.
