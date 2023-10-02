4 celebrities react to Ilebaye's win on 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Here's how celebrities reacted to her win:

Davido

Our one and only Omo Baba Olowo took to his verified Twitter account to celebrate the 22-year-old's win. In his tweet, he felicitated with her, acknowledging her grass-to-grace journey.

His tweet read, "ILEBAYE ….I love a success story!"

Tacha

Big Brother alumnus Natacha Akide came through with some shade after Ilebaye was announced winner. The media personality, who had been vocal about the all stars season from the very beginning, took to her Twitter with a shady post.

She said, "Are we clearrr now!!!??? Point proven yeees!!!??" Her tweet was perceived to be directed at Mercy, who was the first runner-up on the show. During her time in the house Mercy had vowed to win the reality show a second time, as she had once emerged victorious in 2019.

In another tweet, an elated Tacha rejoiced over Ilebaye's win and congratulated her, "My girl brought it HOME!!!! I no fit support who no go win!!! ILEBAYE MONEY!!!! BAYE Money!!!! Pure entertainment Mehnn"

Phyna

From one female victor to another, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, aka Phyna extended her goodwill to Ilebaye. Taking to her Twitter as well, she said, "Congratulations Gen Z Baddie We levelled up !!".

Phyna once emerged victorious as the winner of Big Brother Naija as well. After a long and well-fought battle in 2017, she won season 7 of the show.

Erica

Former BBN housemate Erica Nlewedim was active on her Twitter profile during the finale, tweeting every step of the way. Upon the announcement dubbing Ilebaye as the winner, she expressed her opinion, noting that the winner was obvious.

She also gave a word of advice for the producers of the reality show, telling them to amp up their security to avoid leaks, adding that the winners were already known.

Finally, Erica extended her congratulations to Ilebaye and her runner-up Mercy Eke.