19 and dangerous Ayra Starr sparks outrage with her skimpy outfit to the Meta concert

The female singer, who was one of the performers of the night, wore a short skirt, a small, revealing top, and her signature high boots.

The outfit has sparked outrage on social media, with many complaining it barely covered her body.

See reactions below:

Afam commented: "This girl will definitely some day go on stage stack n@ked, I don't know what she is trying to prove, skinny thing like her, you get talent already, why you dey still dress like mad woman, who you dey impress, if them begin to list fine fine girls for this 9ja music industry. I no sure say you go dey top 10,yet na you mumu pass, tems sef wey get banging body dey cover up. Respect ur body 4 once na this skeleton, since you broke out i hv nvr seen you dress like a girl that came out from a good home, and i sure say you know from trenches come out [sic]"

Faisal wrote: "Ayra Starr boyfriend chest go dey cut anytime wey she dress...[sic]"

Contrary to many people's opinion, Martins defended Ayra saying: "You no Kuku Sabi anything....and how is this an indecent dressing...it's like telling cardi and Nicky they shud dress well...this is music bro being sexy comes with it dumb [sic]"

Obviously irritated, Damilola said: "what rubbish dress is this.... even ur senior ladies in the industry never dress this bad.... Omoh maybe when you get more mature sha [sic]"

Another tweep Son of Mercy commented: "I don picture your nakedness laidis oo.. I know how u dey inside now... Dey try dress well smalla... Bcos don Jazzy give u chance no mean say make you dey misbehave [sic.]"

Prosper also shared his opinion saying: "All this short skirts you always wear doesn’t make you look relevant tho try to dress decent on shows too; like this you fit naked for stage one day [sic.]"

This is not the first time the 20-year-old artist has been under fire for her signature dressing style.