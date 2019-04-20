The all-star collaboration features Burna Boy, Kizz Daniel, Mayorkun, Small Doctor, Kaffy and Zoro in possibly the biggest collaboration to hit the Nigeria music space in recent years.

The single was also released with an exciting video, inspired by their passion for the world’s most popular football league, The English Premier League.

The music artistes were all kitted in EPL team jerseys, singing sonorously in support of their respective favourite football clubs.

Dance queen Kaffy led the energetic music video choreography with sleek moves.

Recall that Leggo had been teased all week with subtle banter between the superstars on social media.

A dialogue centered around Small Doctor began on Monday where the “Penalty” crooner praised Chelsea, despite their heavy defeat to Premier League leaders, Liverpool.

Self-acclaimed Mayor of Lagos, Mayorkun, Dance queen, Kaffy and rapper Zoro joined the conversation to throw subtle jabs at “Omoiya Teacher” as Twitter users fanned the banter.

The conversation continued on social media on Thursday with a picture carousel of the stars clad in their team’s jerseys, leading fans to believe the superstars were taking to the football pitch to settle scores.

The 5-minute Leggo track is executively produced by TY MIX and directed by Sesan.

Listen to Leggo, Naija’s first EPL song below:

