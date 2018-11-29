Pulse.ng logo
2019 UTME registration to begin in December

JAMB says no specific date has been fixed for the commencement of the registration yet.

  • Published:
2019 UTME registration to begin in December. (Daily Post)

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that registration for the 2019 Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination would begin in December.

JAMB's Head of Media, Fabian Benjamin announced this on Thursday, November 29, 2018, while addressing journalists during the conduct of promotion exercise for the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), at the board’s Computer Based Test (CBT) Centre in Abuja.

According to him, there is no specific date yet for the commencement of the registration.

Fabian-Benjamin, Head of Media, JAMB play

Fabian-Benjamin, Head of Media, JAMB

(Guardian.ng)

 

UTME registration fee reduced

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a reduction in the cost of the Unified Tertiary Examination and Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration form from N5000 to N3500.

The president’s aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad announced this on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, on Twitter.

Explaining the reasons for the fee reduction, JAMB said the registration fee was reduced to in order to alleviate the burden of the cost of the examination on parents.

