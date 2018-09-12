5 times Covenant University trended on Twitter for controversy

news

Covenant University is arguably the most popular Nigerian University on social media. No tertiary institution beats this faith-based university when it comes to social media trends.

Apart from being a faith-based school, Covenant University is popular for keeping its students in line with the university's Christian mission.

And this is one of the major reasons why the institution is always a subject of controversial topics on Twitter.

Here are five times Covenant University has trended on the social media platform.

1. Wrongful Expulsion and sex allegation

On Tuesday, September 11, 2018, Twitter was flooded with tweets about the wrongful expulsion of one Emmanuel Adooh by the university authorities.

After dragging the school to court and winning the case, Emmanuel took to his Instagram page to explain how he was framed up for expulsion by school authorities and also exposed the alleged sex scandal involving one of the school staff members and female students.

2. Haircut

In April 2018, Twitter reacted to the viral video of Covenant University male students, whose hair were shaved as a form of punishment.

Most of the reactions on Twitter questioned why the school authorities would shave student's hair for disobeying the school rules.

3. Prof Louis alleged sexual scandal

In January 2018, a graduate of the University of Lagos, Aigbeme Okonkwo narrated her experience with a former lecturer of the university, Professor Loius Egwari on Facebook.

She explained how the lecturer touched her thigh saying "I didn’t know you were so beautiful''. Prof Louis who is now a lecturer at CU did not react to the allegations neither did the University. Hence, Twitter called out the management of the institution for expelling students for slight errors and covers the lecturer's sexual scandal.

4. Celebration of Instagram Comedians

Due to the rules governing the use of phones and social media among student at the university, Twitter does not except the institution to be happy about its alumni who rise to fame through social media.

On Friday, July 13, the institution celebrated one of its alumni, Gloria Oloruntobi aka Maraji for her talent, but Twitter accused with tweets questioning why Covenant University is celebrating Maraji as its social media favourite when she was not allowed to use a mobile phone as an undergraduate in the school.

5. Number of first class graduates it produces

Covenant University has also come under fire for producing too many first class graduates.