Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

5 times Covenant University trended on Twitter for controversy

Covenant University 5 times institution has trended on Twitter for controversial reasons

Each time Covenant University trends on Twitter, it is always about the university's rules and regulations.

  • Published:
5 times Covenant University trended on Twitter for controversy play

Covenant University

(Nairaland)

Covenant University is arguably the most popular Nigerian University on social media. No tertiary institution beats this faith-based university when it comes to social media trends.

Apart from being a faith-based school, Covenant University is popular for keeping its students in line with the university's Christian mission.

And this is one of the major reasons why the institution is always a subject of controversial topics on Twitter.

Here are five times  Covenant University has trended on the social media platform.

1. Wrongful Expulsion and sex allegation

On Tuesday, September 11, 2018, Twitter was flooded with tweets about the wrongful expulsion of one Emmanuel Adooh by the university authorities.

After dragging the school to court and winning the case, Emmanuel took to his Instagram page to explain how he was framed up for expulsion by school authorities and also exposed the alleged sex scandal involving one of the school staff members and female students.

 

2. Haircut

In April 2018, Twitter reacted to the viral video of Covenant University male students, whose hair were shaved as a form of punishment.

Most of the reactions on Twitter questioned why the school authorities would shave student's hair for disobeying the school rules.

Covenant University shaves hair of disobedient students play

Two Covenant  University students whose head were shaved by the management.

(Bisolaosha/ Twitter)

 

3. Prof Louis alleged sexual scandal

In January 2018, a graduate of the University of Lagos, Aigbeme Okonkwo narrated her experience with a former lecturer of the university, Professor Loius Egwari on Facebook.

9 types of lecturers you'll find in Nigerian universities play

Who is going to stop sexual harassment on our campuses?

(Managermagazine)

 

 She explained how the lecturer touched her thigh saying "I didn’t know you were so beautiful''.  Prof Louis who is now a lecturer at CU did not react to the allegations neither did the University. Hence, Twitter called out the management of the institution for expelling students for slight errors and covers the lecturer's sexual scandal.

4. Celebration of Instagram Comedians

Due to the rules governing the use of phones and social media among student at the university,  Twitter does not except the institution to be happy about its alumni who rise to fame through social media.

 

On Friday, July 13, the institution celebrated one of its alumni, Gloria Oloruntobi aka Maraji for her talent, but Twitter accused with tweets questioning why Covenant University is celebrating Maraji as its social media favourite when she was not allowed to use a mobile phone as an undergraduate in the school.

5. Number of first class graduates it produces

Covenant University has also come under fire for producing too many first class graduates.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 In Ekiti Government extends long term holidays for primary, secondary...bullet
2 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet
3 Covenant University Student claims he won court case against institutionbullet

Related Articles

Savings 5 popular clothing markets that help you save money in Lagos
Babcock University 7 fashion items that can get you punished at this faith-based school
Nigerian Currency What you should know about N20, the oldest paper money in Nigeria
Nigerian Higher Institutions List of Federal Colleges of education in Nigeria and their locations
Osun State University NUC approves 18 new courses for UNIOSUN
National Youth Service Corps Again, NYSC denies allowance increase rumour
Financial Literacy 3 things you shouldn't say to kids about money
Free Education NDDC selects 2,835 graduates for foreign scholarships out of 4000
Prof Idowu Olayinka UI VC advises FG to encourage study of mathematics in Universities
Free Education 4000 graduates struggle for 200 NDDC scholarship slots

Student Pulse

Twitter reacts to student's allegations against institution
Covenant University Twitter reacts to student's allegations against institution
KADPOLY student explains how she makes N15,000 monthly from Jewelry business
Studentpreneur KADPOLY student explains how she makes N15,000 monthly from Jewelry business
British man not happy Nigerian students travel to study abroad
Free Education 4000 graduates struggle for 200 NDDC scholarship slots
VC explains why medical students have to pay N100k for training
Prof Idowu Olayinka UI VC advises FG to encourage study of mathematics in Universities