80k stadium in France and 60k in London, every African touring record set by Burna Boy

From Madison Square Garden to Oceania, here is every major touring record Burna Boy currently holds as an African artist.

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, has spent the better part of the last decade systematically dismantling the ceiling on what an African artist can achieve on the global stage.

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Nowhere is that more evident than in his live touring career, where he has accumulated a remarkable string of records that tell the story of an artist whose audience has grown to span across continents.

Here is every major touring record he currently holds.

First African artist to sell out Madison Square Garden (2022)

In April 2022, Burna Boy became the first African artist in history to headline and sell out Madison Square Garden in New York City.

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His One Night In Space concert drew over 20,000 fans to one of the world's most iconic venues, placing him alongside Michael Jackson, Adele, Jay-Z, and Rihanna on the list of artists to have sold out the Garden.

First African artist to sell out a US stadium (2023)

A year later, he raised the bar again. On July 8, 2023, Burna Boy became the first African artist to sell out a US stadium, performing to a crowd of 41,800 at Citi Field in New York City.

Burna Boy at the Citi Field stadium, New York

First African artist to sell out London Stadium (2023)

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In 2023, Burna Boy made history in the UK, becoming the first African artist to headline a sold-out show at London Stadium, performing to a crowd of 60,000.

First African artist to sell out La Défense Arena in Paris for two consecutive days (2023)

Also in 2023, Burna Boy sold out the 40,000-capacity La Défense Arena in Paris for two consecutive days, becoming the first African artist to achieve the feat at the venue.

He had previously sold out the Accor Arena in Paris, but chose the larger La Défense Arena for his Love Damini concert, reflecting his growing pull in France.

First African artist to sell out GelreDome Stadium in the Netherlands (2023)

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Still in 2023, Burna Boy sold out the 40,000-capacity GelreDome Arnhem Stadium in the Netherlands, further demonstrating his reach across Europe.

Burna Boy at the La Défense Arena, France

Highest-grossing tour by an African artist for I Told Them… Tour (2024)

The I Told Them… Tour grossed a total of $30.5 million from 302,801 tickets sold across 22 shows, making it the highest-grossing tour ever by an African artist.

Highest-grossing single concert by an African artist (2024)

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Within the same tour, Burna Boy set another record with his London Stadium show on June 29, 2024, grossing approximately $6.15 million from nearly 59,000 fans in a single night.

First African artist to sell out Scotiabank Arena in Toronto (2024)

On February 25, 2024, Burna Boy became the first and only African artist in history to sell out the 19,000-capacity Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Combined with his Bell Centre dates in Montreal, he is rumoured to have grossed $5.7 million from six Canadian shows alone.

Burna Boy at the Scotiabank Arena, Canada

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Highest-grossing tour by an African artist in Oceania for No Sign of Weakness Tour (2025)

His most recent tour extended his record-setting run to a new continent. The No Sign of Weakness Tour became the highest-grossing tour by an African artist in Oceania's history, generating $3.1 million from 31,000 tickets sold across four shows.

His show at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on October 18, 2025, made him the first African artist to gross over $1 million from a single concert in Oceania.

First African artist to gross over $1 million from a single concert on three different continents

Taken together, his records in North America, Europe, and Oceania make Burna Boy the first African artist to gross over $1 million from a single concert across three separate continents, a distinction that shows just how far the reach of his live performances now extends.

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