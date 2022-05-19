WD My Passport: My safe space for storage solution

I shared this challenge with a friend who is a Tech bro. He advised me to purchase an external hard drive from Western Digital. He specifically recommended WD My Passport for three interesting reasons: it is auto backup with included WD Backup™ software, It has password protection with hardware encryption, and WD Discovery™ software for social media is included.

The Look and Feel

WD's My Passport is a popular seller and for good reason, it's priced competitively and offers up a pretty good value if you are looking for a lot of portable storage. The My Passport arguably earns WD's description of it as "stylish". It is available in varieties of colours: black, red, and blue to match the user's aesthetic taste. It features a small white power indicator light that only appears visible when the device is powered on.

One of the differences between a generic external hard drive and the WD My Passport is the manufacturer's extra effort to make the simple plastic box look attractive. It is enclosed in a plastic case that varies in size depending on the capacity of the drive. The 1TB and 2TB model measures 4.22 x 2.95 x 0.44 inches and weigh 120 grams (4.2 ounces while the 4TB and 5TB model measures at 4.22 x 2.95 x 0.75 inches and 210g/7.4 ounces.

The hard drive has slightly rounded edges and ripples over part of the surface which gives it the stylistic look. The ripples also help keep the drive from slipping out of your hand easily. The bold and metal design makes it tough enough to handle whatever comes your way. It is shock and vibration-resistant. It also has a drop-resistant up to 6.5ft (1.98m) which makes it more durable for the user.

The Performance

My Passport comes with all necessary cables to make the process of using it seamless which include a USB-C cable and USB-A adapter. It is developed with USB 3.2 Gen-2 technology and with the SuperSpeed of 5Gbps, users can start their safe and secure storage journey by backing up all their files. The USB-C 3.2 port also allows users to enjoy up to 1050MB/s read speeds and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s i.e., large documents can be moved within a short period.

The best thing about this hard drive for me is that it is password protected. Users can enable the My Passport's hardware encryption-based password protection via WD security software. The software also provides download links for WD's Drive Utilities to configure and check up on your drive's health, as well as WD's Backup software. The backup software allows users to schedule automatic backups quickly and conveniently. WD Discovery software also allows users to backup media from social media and cloud services like Facebook, Dropbox, and Google Drive. Every file on the drive can also be managed with this software.

My Passport SSD has out-of-box compatibility with Mac and PC devices. This means there is no setup process required for it. It is ready for action as soon as it is plugged into Windows or Mac devices.

Final Verdict

What stood out for me during my experience was the durability and speed of WD My Passport. I would highly recommend this storage gadget for any user who always has a bulk of files on their computers. It can be purchased from @digitalpoint_dist on Instagram or their website www.digitalpoint.com.ng or you can also call 0903009620.

