US to host 5-day investor roadshow in Nigeria

In a statement, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, the U.S. mission said the roadshow would expose American investors to investment opportunities and the investment ecosystem in Nigeria.

It was noted in the statement that 12 executives from leading U.S. pension funds and financial service providers, managing over 1 trillion dollars in assets, would hold meetings with Nigerian companies and fund managers during the trip.

The mission said a key objective of the trip was to break down information gaps on Nigeria’s business environment and real and perceived risks so that investors could accurately assess business and project opportunities.

“The roadshow comes at an opportune time, given the significant reforms instituted by the Nigerian government under a new administration,” said the statement.

The statement also quoted U.S. Consul General to Lagos, Will Stevens, to have said that beyond advancing specific investment opportunities, the trip was about building enduring trade and investment relationships between America and Nigerian partners.

“I would like to thank USAID for supporting this inaugural delegation of U.S. investors, in partnership with Chapel Hill Denham and International Investor Network,” Stevens noted.

The mission said the investors were scheduled to participate in site visits, events, and investor pitch sessions in Abuja and Lagos, adding that they would engage with U.S. government representatives to understand U.S. trade and investment priorities in the region.

According to the mission, the roadshow advances USAID’s efforts to mobilise greater private sector investment into infrastructure projects in priority sectors including agriculture, water, sanitation and hygiene, and renewable energy.

It also advances Prosper Africa’s mandate as a presidential initiative to transform the economic relationship between Africa and the U.S. and drive large-scale investment to the continent.