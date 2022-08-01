RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

TAPIS - The new interstate bus operator that cares about your time & comfort

BI Africa

Travel between Nigerian states has a reputation of disregarding the time of travelers and being generally tardy and uncomfortable. TAPIS is changing the narrative by being right on time and providing the travelers the most comfortable trip ever with various comforting features.

Touch and Pay Technologies, the number one NFC & transport payments processor in Nigeria is officially announcing the launch of TAP Interstate (TAPIS).

This service allows commuters to board interstate buses at any of the designated BRT terminals at Yaba, Ojota & Ewu(Mafoluku). TAPIS is a timely alternative for traveling interstate between Lagos - Abeokuta - Ibadan.

They say time is money and no one appreciates waiting for so long at the park for a full bus before leaving for their destination.

With TAPIS, the time of travelers is highly valued and they will no longer waste a minute waiting for a bus to get filled with passengers before embarking on the journey. The TAPIS team has strategically picked time schedules for the trips so everyone is included and catered for.

Routes and Schedule
For better experience and sweet deals TAPIS has partnered with Cowry transport app to enable travelers to prebook interstate trips and make payment right from the app.

Free Wi-Fi, charging ports on the bus, AC, life and luggage in transit insurance, security and timeliness are some of the amazing features TAPIS has to offer travelers that choose its services.

Loading from Yaba, Ojota and Ewu terminal (Mafoluku), TAPIS will be going from Lagos to Ibadan, Lagos to Abeokuta and vice versa four times daily from 5am to 6pm. Other terminals will be included as operations progress.

You can travel with TAPIS in two ways:

  1. WALK-IN 
  • Go to the designated BRT park at Yaba, Ojota or Ewu to board a bus before any of the scheduled time.
  • Pay for your trip and get on board
  • Leave for your destination at the exact scheduled time.
  1. PRE-BOOK WITH THE COWRY APP
  • Download the Cowry transport app, register your details
  • Click "interstate" option
  • Choose your departure state
  • Choose your destination state
  • Pick your preferred trip
  • Confirm amount and fill bus manifest 
  • Pick your preferred date and time
  • Confirm your booking
  • You're ready to go.

Speaking on the integration : Olamide Afolabi, Co-founder and CEO of Touch and Pay Technologies said: “Payment is not a technology problem, it is a social problem, which is why innovations towards solving transport payment problems are inevitable.”

Time plays a significant role in our life. Time helps us make a good habit of structuring and organizing our daily activities and TAPIS ensures that everyone's time is respected. The timeliness of TAPIS allows all travelers to do more with time saved which leads to more time freedom, helps travelers focus better, allows them to be more productive, lowers stress and gives them more time to spend with the people that matter most

At Touch and Pay (TAP) we have set out to transform the payment landscape in Nigeria by facilitating financial inclusion and ensuring 99.9% reliability in cashless transaction processes.

Adebesin Damilola

Touch and Pay Brand, Marketing and Communications

damilola@touchandpay.me

www.touchandpay.me

BI Africa

