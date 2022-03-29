Nigerian musician, Folarin “FALZ” Falana to release exclusive NFT collection on Binance NFT Marketplace

The purchase of any NFT will grant access to Falz’s Fan Club including limited-edition merchandise, zoom meetups with Falz, exclusive access to parties and more. The unique collection will offer fans a rare glimpse into the creative mind of Falz.

On launching his NFT collection on the Binance NFT Marketplace, Falz said: “I am really excited about the NFTs because I feel like it is something that people are going to love.” The NFT project is an opportunity to build a stronger community around his fans, reward and connect with them like never before.

In celebration of this special NFT launch, Binance has put together an exclusive “Ask Me Anything” with Falz discussing all things NFTs, the inspiration behind the NFT collection and how NFTs are making an impact in the music industry.

Register HERE to attend

Date & Time: March 30, 2022 at 3 pm WAT

Binance NFT launched on June 24, prioritising optimal user experience, minimal fees, high liquidity and high-value NFTs. Any Binance exchange user can participate in the sale and buy NFTs. Binance's NFT marketplace uses the same account system as Binance. If new users want to participate in the auction, they need to register with a Binance account.

Emmanuel Babalola, Director at Binance Africa, said: “We are especially excited to host African creators as we see the profound opportunity NFTs and the blockchain bring to the entire continent. As NFTs transform the digital art world, it is important that African creators are provided an even larger platform with optimal solutions to reach a more global audience”

About Binance

Binance is the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more.

For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

Trade on the go with Binance’s mobile crypto trading app. Download for Android or iOS.

About Binance NFT Marketplace

Binance NFT Marketplace offers an open market for artists, creators, crypto enthusiasts, NFT collectors and creative fans around the world with the best liquidity and minimal fees. Consisting of two parts, premium events and a trading marketplace, Binance NFT features valuable collectibles and an easily accessible trading market for all of its users.

For more information, visit https://nft.binance.com/

For creators and artists' collaboration; contact email: nft@binance.com

About Falz

Folarin ”Falz” Falana has established himself as one of Nigeria’s top entertainers through his

incredible work as a singer, rapper and actor accompanied by his four award-winning solo albums. He is very well decorated with awards and accolades, some of which include BET Award (2016 Best New International Act), Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (2016 Best Actor in a Comedy), The Headies (2019 Best Rap Single), Headies 2019 (Album of the Year), The Headies 2020 (Best Rap Single).

