Golden Fertilizer Company excites its top performing customers with huge rewards

This year’s event was themed Stronger Together: Celebrating the Past, Transforming the present, Defining the future.

The event was held at the Sheraton Hotels, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, Lagos and had in attendance Sadiq Usman, FMN’s Director, Group Strategy & Stakeholder Relations, Falade Olusegun, the General Manager of Golden Agri Inputs Limited, a division of the FMN group and owners of the Golden Fertilizer brand and other Senior officials of the FMN Group and the esteemed customers of Golden Fertilizer from across several trading regions across the country.

Speaking at the event, Falade Olusegun recognized and appreciated Golden Fertilizer’s customers, who have undoubtedly become an intricate part of the company and kept the brand in its winning ways.

He commented: “As the farmer’s friend, Golden Fertilizer has maintained its mission to provide appropriate fertilizer blends and agronomy support to ensure bountiful harvests for our farmers, thereby optimizing local production and enhancing food security in our dear country.”

“We recognize that we cannot achieve these lofty goals without you, our esteemed partners, which is why we are here today to thank you and acknowledge and appreciate your unwavering support as we continue on this journey of feeding the nation every day.”

Sadiq Usman, FMN’s Director, Group Strategy & Stakeholder Relations, who also spoke during the event, reaffirmed the necessity of optimizing Golden fertilizer’s innovative model and its importance in positioning the company to face future challenges by strengthening its partnership with customers.

“I can assure you that FMN remains committed to strengthening its business model in Golden Fertilizer which places our customers at the core of our strategy," he said.

"We thank you for your unwavering support over the years, even as we continue to attain greater heights by working together as a team. It is said that if you want to go fast, you go alone, but if you want to go far, you go together. We look forward to going far with you, our partners."

The ceremony culminated with a brilliant showpiece that saw several customers win large sums of money.

Top-performing dealers received more than 13.5 million Naira in cash prizes, including “Alhaji Nura Makarfi,” a top-performing dealer who won as much as seven million Naira.

He was followed by Bello Ladan, who won five million Naira cash.

Overall, the dazzling event had the customers in high spirits.

They were treated to spectacular entertainment, including great music, delicious meals, and the comedic stylings of popular Hausa actor and comedian ‘Saeed Mohammed’ who anchored the event.

About Golden fertilizer

Golden Fertilizer Company Limited was established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) in 1997 and is one of the country’s leading fertilizers blending and distribution companies.

With a capacity of 450,000MTPA, a blending facility in Lagos & Kaduna, and a vast distribution network, Golden Fertilizer has continued to flourish in Nigeria as the farmers’ friend. Golden Fertilizer provides an array of blended NPK variants, unique blends required by individuals or corporate customers and an effective distribution network.