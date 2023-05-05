The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Chi Farms expands hatchery production capacity to meet growing demand for day-old chicks

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByChiFarmsNigeriaLtd: The new state-of-the-art hatchery ensures optimum biosecurity measures and standard operating procedures for optimal hatchery performance.

Chi Farms expands hatchery production capacity to meet growing demand for day-old chicks
Chi Farms expands hatchery production capacity to meet growing demand for day-old chicks

Recommended articles

Dr Ananda Raj, Chief Operating Officer of Chi Farms, highlights the critical nature of the expansion at Ajanla Farms, Ibadan, stating, "Our decision to expand our hatchery production capacity was driven by the high demand for our Day-old chicks across Nigeria. The strategic location of Ajanla Farms, Ibadan, away from bird-prone diseases and proximity to our hatchery fleets, makes it an ideal location to increase our breeding success and meet the ever-increasing demands from the poultry industry in Nigeria."

The new state-of-the-art hatchery ensures optimum biosecurity measures and standard operating procedures for optimal hatchery performance.

"We are committed to excellent breeding and sustainability because every chick's health, well-being, and performance begin in the hatchery," said Dr Tunji Olaitan, Executive Director of Chi Farms.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added, "This expansion is a testament to our forecasted growth in the future. We not only expanded our operational capacity and excellence but have also greatly improved in sustainability, SOPs, and quality standards. We have highly qualified, experienced, and competent personnel to manage the facilities and equipment."

These infrastructural investments positions Chi Farms as a leading agribusiness and broiler breeding company in Nigeria and beyond as they continue to grow their national footprint.

About Chi Farms Limited:

Chi Farms Limited is a leading agribusiness firm in Nigeria and a subsidiary of the Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, a global conglomerate focused on emerging markets.

Chi Farms has been in business for almost three decades and has grown steadily, offering products and services in the Nigerian Agricultural sector while employing innovative approaches and technologies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, Chi Farms has expanded and diversified its product and service offerings in poultry, aquaculture, fish feed, meat, and processing. It also provides technical support services, laboratory services, and a training institute for capacity building and labour force development.

For more information on Chi Farms Nigeria Limited, please contact: Head of Communications, Caroline Nwafor on caroline.nwafor@clicktgi.net

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByChiFarmsNigeriaLtd

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chi Farms expands hatchery production capacity to meet growing demand for day-old chicks

Chi Farms expands hatchery production capacity to meet growing demand for day-old chicks

Cormart ramps up caramel Production

Cormart ramps up caramel Production

China reduces lending to Kenya at the same time Kenya is looking to reduce borrowing

China reduces lending to Kenya at the same time Kenya is looking to reduce borrowing

Airtel Africa appoints Carl Cruz as MD/CEO of Airtel Nigeria

Airtel Africa appoints Carl Cruz as MD/CEO of Airtel Nigeria

Controversy erupts in Uganda’s parliament over proposed taxes

Controversy erupts in Uganda’s parliament over proposed taxes

The UN Office for Project Services is relocating from Denmark to Kenya

The UN Office for Project Services is relocating from Denmark to Kenya

Nigeria among top 10 countries with the largest gas reserves

Nigeria among top 10 countries with the largest gas reserves

Wide-spread use of Nigeria’s e-Naira could be problematic, according to the IMF

Wide-spread use of Nigeria’s e-Naira could be problematic, according to the IMF

Africa is establishing its own oil bank to reduce dependence on foreign financiers

Africa is establishing its own oil bank to reduce dependence on foreign financiers

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) place 7,552 BVN-linked accounts under strict surveillance due to cybercrime issues.

CBN places 7,552 BVN accounts under close monitoring due to cybercrimes

The redesigned notes launched in December 2022 with the backing of CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele (left), and President Muhammadu Buhari (right) [Presidency]

CBN has no plans to phase out redesigned naira notes

Nigeria ranks eighth position among countries with the largest natural gas reserves (Credit: The Guardian Nigeria)

Nigeria among top 10 countries with the largest gas reserves

FG implements 5% telecoms excise duty tax (Image credit: Voice of Liberty)

FG implements 5% telecoms excise duty tax