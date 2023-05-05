Chi Farms expands hatchery production capacity to meet growing demand for day-old chicks

Dr Ananda Raj, Chief Operating Officer of Chi Farms, highlights the critical nature of the expansion at Ajanla Farms, Ibadan, stating, "Our decision to expand our hatchery production capacity was driven by the high demand for our Day-old chicks across Nigeria. The strategic location of Ajanla Farms, Ibadan, away from bird-prone diseases and proximity to our hatchery fleets, makes it an ideal location to increase our breeding success and meet the ever-increasing demands from the poultry industry in Nigeria."

The new state-of-the-art hatchery ensures optimum biosecurity measures and standard operating procedures for optimal hatchery performance.

"We are committed to excellent breeding and sustainability because every chick's health, well-being, and performance begin in the hatchery," said Dr Tunji Olaitan, Executive Director of Chi Farms.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added, "This expansion is a testament to our forecasted growth in the future. We not only expanded our operational capacity and excellence but have also greatly improved in sustainability, SOPs, and quality standards. We have highly qualified, experienced, and competent personnel to manage the facilities and equipment."

These infrastructural investments positions Chi Farms as a leading agribusiness and broiler breeding company in Nigeria and beyond as they continue to grow their national footprint.

About Chi Farms Limited:

Chi Farms Limited is a leading agribusiness firm in Nigeria and a subsidiary of the Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, a global conglomerate focused on emerging markets.

Chi Farms has been in business for almost three decades and has grown steadily, offering products and services in the Nigerian Agricultural sector while employing innovative approaches and technologies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, Chi Farms has expanded and diversified its product and service offerings in poultry, aquaculture, fish feed, meat, and processing. It also provides technical support services, laboratory services, and a training institute for capacity building and labour force development.

For more information on Chi Farms Nigeria Limited, please contact: Head of Communications, Caroline Nwafor on caroline.nwafor@clicktgi.net

---