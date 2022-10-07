10 best performing airlines in Africa 2022

Prior to the invention of commercial planes, only a few people in the world could embark on a sea voyage, and only these specialists had the privilege of interacting with other regions of the world.

Today with a plane ticket, you can reach anywhere in the world you want to, and in mere hours, as opposed to weeks, months, or even years of sea travel.

With how integrated air travel has become today, the conversation shifted from the commemoration of the innovation of air travel itself, to a celebration of which airline is providing the best service.

Right off the bat, when you think of quality airlines, some names come to mind, Emirates and the likes, but it is also important to take into consideration the performances of said airlines in particular regions.

Many countries have a hybrid system of procuring airline services that are either state owned or private enterprises.

These airlines engage in healthy competition as they race to see who can innovate the fastest, and provide solutions that make air travel very convenient, safe and relaxing to its customers.

Skytrax World Airline Awards is an organization that has taken the liberty of evaluating which airlines are performing the best globally, and they just recently released their award list for the year. See list of best airlines for 2021...

It is the world’s largest, annual airline passenger satisfaction survey, as it uses a value for money metric system to determine the methodology for its surveys.

13.42 million eligible survey entries were counted in the final results. The customer survey operated from September 2021 to August 2022.

Below are 10 of the best performing airlines in the motherland according to Skytrax;

10. Air Seychelles

This is the national airline of the Republic of Seychelles. Fun fact: it became the first airline to receive overflight rights from Saudi Arabia’s government for its flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel.

9. Fastjet

Fastjet is an airline operating primarily in Zimbabwe. It is a subsidiary of Fastjet limited, a UK based airline. Fun fact: it is an airline who’s brand identity is procuring air travel at a low cost, considering the economic state of the continent.

8. Safair

This is an airline based in South Africa. Fun fact: This airline was purchased by a South African international shipping entity, aptly called Safmarine.

7. RwandaAir:

As the name implies, this airline is the flag carrier airline of Rwanda. Its services spread across all of East Africa. Fun fact: this airline is 49% owned by Qatar Airways.

6. EgyptAir:

Yet another airline who’s emo is given away by its name, Egyptair is the state-owned flag carrier of Egypt. Fun fact: This airline reaches about 70 direct destinations around the world, including 19 in Africa, and more than 40 others with code share flights.

5 Air Mauritius:

Air Mauritius is the flag carrier airline of Mauritius. Fun fact: This airline entered a voluntary administration, owing to travel restrictions imposed by many countries on its citizens and visitors, yet the airline is still operational.

4. Kenya Airways:

Kenya Airways, is the flag carrier airline of Kenya. Fun fact: Due to this airline’s struggle in Q1 of 2022, the company’s management decided to reduce its jet-leasing costs by 35%. Read story here….

3. South African Airways:

Another South African based airline, the airline is the flag carrier airline of South Africa. Fun fact: This airline is opposed to collecting Naira as payment, despite its stated interest in penetrating the West African air travel market.

2. Royal Air Maroc

Simply known as RAM, Royal Air Maroc is the Moroccan national carrier, and also the largest airline in the country. Fun fact: This airline recently promised to adjust its schedule so as to bring North African fans to the 2022 World Cup Qatar, in support of the Moroccan national team, the Atlas Lions.

1. Ethiopian Airlines