From 35 members to 1,700: How The Green Investment Club became Nigeria’s largest investment club!

Attendees were given the opportunity to ask the panel questions on pressing financial concerns and challenges which they had experienced directly or indirectly in the Nigerian economic ecosystem.

The TGIC Report which outlines the background journey of how the club was founded, highlights the club’s key activities and results over the past 3 years and its current phase. “We work to bridge the gap in financial literacy among the youth in Nigeria through our products; a community-based investment club, online courses, webinars, campus tours and a fintech platform,” said founder of The Green Investment Club, Tomie Balogun.

The event also featured a panel of insights from top investment managers and veterans of the capital and financial market. Speaking on the choice of panelists and their contribution to the growth and development of the club, TGIC Founder and Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI); Tomie Balogun said, “These investment partners make our work remarkable and more importantly, we also love how we bring value to them in terms of funding that has helped their business grow significantly over the past 3 years”. The panel session of the event consisted of Chairman Princeps Holdings (Credit Wallet), Peter Atuma; Co-founder, Farmforte, Osazuwa Osayi; and COO at Apel Asset Limited, Oladunni Olawuyi.

The club which initially began with just 35 members, has mobilized over 6.4billion Naira in investments and counting. In 5 years, TGIC plans to build its club membership to at least 10,000 Nigerians with the goal to get them financially educated and building diversified investment portfolios.

The organization also revealed plans to help at least 1M Nigerians financially educated in the coming years. Tomie Balogun shared that TGIC provides financial education within a community and supports its members with practical tools to get the financial results they need.

“We teach financial education through online courses, webinars, events, and weekly emails. Our monthly webinars with industry experts give members of the club an opportunity to learn practical investment lessons and our annual hang-out events provide a way for members of the club to meet and network in a fun atmosphere”

The media summit cum report presentation is just a breadcrumb of the setting of the club in the spotlight for the awareness of all who wish to become financially empowered.

Regarding future plans, TGIC will commence re-structuring in the next few months to ensure the organization is well positioned to achieve its goals. Presenting this report was important to help the organization share its results, reflect on its activities so far and commence new projects. The report will be made available for the public to read for free at www.thegreeninvestmentclub.com in the coming weeks.

