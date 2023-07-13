Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

NCAA suspends Max Air's 737 aircraft fleet over fuel contamination incident

Samson Toromade

The NCAA says an audit of Max Air must satisfy its inspectors before the suspension is lifted.

Two Max Air aircrafts have been involved in three concerning incidents in July alone [Max Air]
Two Max Air aircrafts have been involved in three concerning incidents in July alone [Max Air]

Recommended articles

The agency, in a letter dated July 12, 2023, suspended parts A3 and D43 of the operations specifications issued to the airline pending investigations by a team of inspectors.

The team will conduct an audit on Max Air's Boeing 737 aircraft fleet which has been involved in a number of incidents especially since May.

"With the above suspension, you are to immediately suspend the operations of all Boeing B737 aircrafts in your fleet," the letter noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NCAA noted that the audit must satisfy its inspectors before the suspension is lifted.

A Max Air plane lost its main landing gear wheel in May [Max Air]
A Max Air plane lost its main landing gear wheel in May [Max Air] Pulse Nigeria

In its letter, the NCAA listed a series of incidents that resulted in its decision to take a closer look at Max Air's fleet.

One of such incidents was an aircraft's loss of a main landing gear wheel during take-off at the Yola Airport in Adamawa State and on landing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on May 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

The same Boeing 737-400 aircraft aborted a take-off at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport due to high exhaust gas temperature indication on July 11.

The airline's aircraft B737-300 also recorded an incident of fuel contamination of its main fuel tanks, an incident that led to the auxilliary power unit shutdown on ground at the Yola Airport on July 7.

The same aircraft recorded a duct overheat indication in the cockpit during a July 11 flight.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is the Editor-in-Chief of Pulse Nigeria. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cracking the Code: Strategies for success in slot sites and casino games

Cracking the Code: Strategies for success in slot sites and casino games

Zabira Technologies ignites excitement with campus activation at Federal College of Education Akoka

Zabira Technologies ignites excitement with campus activation at Federal College of Education Akoka

NCAA suspends Max Air's 737 aircraft fleet over fuel contamination incident

NCAA suspends Max Air's 737 aircraft fleet over fuel contamination incident

The Nigerian government claims to have 33% of all of Africa’s gas reserves

The Nigerian government claims to have 33% of all of Africa’s gas reserves

Naira gains at investors, exporters’ window

Naira gains at investors, exporters’ window

Nigeria repays 10-year-old $500m Eurobond debt

Nigeria repays 10-year-old $500m Eurobond debt

Subsidy removal will heighten demand for renewable energy —Expert

Subsidy removal will heighten demand for renewable energy —Expert

#ThisGirlInvests: United Capital wants all women to invest for their future

#ThisGirlInvests: United Capital wants all women to invest for their future

FG spent $1.16 billion on Foreign Debt Service in H1, 2023

FG spent $1.16 billion on Foreign Debt Service in H1, 2023

Pulse Sports

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Elon Musk's Twitter isn't happy with the emergence of the Threads app launched by Mark Zuckerberg's Meta [Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images]

Twitter threatens Meta with lawsuit over rival app Threads

Godwin Emefiele attracted widespread criticism during his public feud with AbokiFX over its coverage of the black market forex trade [Reuters/Afolabi Sotunde]

With Emefiele in DSS custody, AbokiFX resumes posting forex rates

Meta's Threads poses the most formidable rival to Twitter yet [Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images; Chesnot/Getty Images]

Why you should pay attention to the Twitter vs Threads battle

Average daily consumption of PMS drops by 28% after subsidy removal (TheNation)

Average daily consumption of PMS drops by 28% after subsidy removal