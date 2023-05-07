The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Abuja airport reopens after forced closure due to plane crash landing

Nurudeen Shotayo

The airport had been temporarily shut on Sunday afternoon to allow officials to remove an aircraft whose tyre burst into flames on landing.

Abuja airport reopens after forced closure due to plane crash landing. [Twitter:MaxAir]
Abuja airport reopens after forced closure due to plane crash landing. [Twitter:MaxAir]

Recommended articles

Pulse reports that there was panic in the air on Sunday, May 7, 2023, as the aircraft, conveying 143 passengers and an infant from Yola, Adamawa State, crash-landed in Abuja.

One of the passengers recalled how he witnessed the tyre pulling out right from the airport in Yola which prompted the pilot to send a signal to the Abuja airport.

It took the timely intervention of the airport emergency officials, who were deployed to the runway before the plane touched down, to put off the fire and safely disembarked the passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airport was subsequently shut to allow officials to remove the faulty aircraft and also clear the runaway.

Providing an update on the situation, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced on Sunday night that the airport has been reopened for operations as the aircraft has been towed away and the runway swept clean.

This was contained in a post on his Twitter handle in which he also commended the firefighting team who quenched the fire and operations staff who towed the aircraft away.

Sirika said "The Max Air aircraft has been towed away, runway has been swept, inspected & certified. The airport is now reopened for operations. Well done management & staff of Abuja. Thanks to all our customers for the patience & understanding. We regret the inconvenience."

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Relationship between Obidients, Wole Soyinka remains firm - Obi insists

Relationship between Obidients, Wole Soyinka remains firm - Obi insists

Abuja airport reopens after forced closure due to plane crash landing

Abuja airport reopens after forced closure due to plane crash landing

My husband never wanted to be president - Yar'Adua's widow, Turai

My husband never wanted to be president - Yar'Adua's widow, Turai

MMA2 gets art gallery as Bi-Courtney celebrates 16th anniversary

MMA2 gets art gallery as Bi-Courtney celebrates 16th anniversary

Diezani asks court to vacate arrest warrant against her

Diezani asks court to vacate arrest warrant against her

Qatar-Nigeria Council gives Tinubu list of priorities

Qatar-Nigeria Council gives Tinubu list of priorities

NDLEA intercepts skunk, Indian hemp in Lagos, Ogun

NDLEA intercepts skunk, Indian hemp in Lagos, Ogun

Osun APC members who worked against Tinubu now regretting — Spokesperson

Osun APC members who worked against Tinubu now regretting — Spokesperson

1,471 Nigerians arrive Abuja from Sudan

1,471 Nigerians arrive Abuja from Sudan

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NAFDAC has banned the importation of these flavours of Indomie into Nigeria. (Premium Times)

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

Ike Ekweremadu and David Nwamini Ukpo.

I'm scared to return to Nigeria - Ekweremadu's victim begs to stay in UK

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

How to check 2023 UTME results

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his ailing daughter, Sonia. [Vanguard]

I feel guilty for my parents conviction - Ekweremadu's daughter speaks out