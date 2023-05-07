Abuja airport reopens after forced closure due to plane crash landing

Pulse reports that there was panic in the air on Sunday, May 7, 2023, as the aircraft, conveying 143 passengers and an infant from Yola, Adamawa State, crash-landed in Abuja.

One of the passengers recalled how he witnessed the tyre pulling out right from the airport in Yola which prompted the pilot to send a signal to the Abuja airport.

It took the timely intervention of the airport emergency officials, who were deployed to the runway before the plane touched down, to put off the fire and safely disembarked the passengers.

The airport was subsequently shut to allow officials to remove the faulty aircraft and also clear the runaway.

Providing an update on the situation, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced on Sunday night that the airport has been reopened for operations as the aircraft has been towed away and the runway swept clean.

This was contained in a post on his Twitter handle in which he also commended the firefighting team who quenched the fire and operations staff who towed the aircraft away.