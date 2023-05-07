The sports category has moved to a new website.

BREAKING: Tyre bursts into flames as plane crash lands at Abuja airport

Nurudeen Shotayo

Emergency officials at the airport quickly intervened to put off the fire.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, May 7, 2023, created moments of panic for passengers on board the aircraft and the officials on the ground at the airport.

The tyre burst had occurred after the aircraft took off from Yola, Adamawa State prompting the pilot to send a signal to the Abuja airport where emergency officials were swiftly mobilised to the runway before the plane touched down in order to forestall any incident.

However, the tyre burst into flames as the aircraft touched down at the Abuja runway but men of the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire-fighting Service (ARFFS) were already on the ground to put off the fire and passengers were safely disembarked.

Giving an account of the incident, a former President of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Mike Ogirima, said passengers went into a prayer session after witnessing the pull out of the tyre right from the airport in Yola.

Ogirima said, “We thank God. We are still on the runway and pilot has reassured us. He has called for the stairs and we are now disembarking from the runway to be evacuated to the airport building at the arrival hall.

“We bless God because we have witnessed the pull out of the tyre right from the airport in Yola and we went into prayer session. I never announced it as a surgeon so as not to cause any panic but we bless God.

Report says the Abuja runway has been temporarily shut after passengers were safely disembarked and would be reopened after the faulty aircraft has been evacuated.

A Max Air official who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust said all the passengers were safe evacuated.

While thanking God for the safety of all the passengers and crew members, he said the airline would inform the appropriate authorities to carry out an investigation into the incident.

