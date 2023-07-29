Air Peace expands operations with inaugural flight to Togo

Capt. Godfrey Ogbogu, Safety Manager, Air Peace, revealed this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

He noted that the development would help in strengthening the economic ties with West African countries.

"Air Peace is connecting another city in West Africa as in March 2022, we launched Niamey in Niger Republic and now, we are expanding further with the commencement of flights into Lome, Togo.

"Suffice to say we are on a mission to easing air travel and bridging the connectivity gap among West African countries.

"We are quite delighted that Togo is joining our route network, making it eight regional routes in less than nine years since inception," he said.

Ogbogu noted that Togo and Nigeria currently had strong socio-economic ties and both countries had collaborated on significant fronts.

According to him, the launch of flights by Air Peace into Lome today has given credence to these ties and will foster commercial cooperation and also deepen bilateral ties between both countries.

He said Nigerians travel to Togo for businesses and other purposes and the launch of this connectivity added fillip to this economic exchange between both countries and also advanced development.

Ogbogu said the airline was reputed for its no-city-left-behind initiative and this was not just for domestic operations.

"Our no-city-left-behind drive extends to the West Coast, as we are poised to continually interconnect key cities in the sub-region.

"Therefore, making it easy for Africans to maximise the payoffs of air travel for the collective development of all the nations," he said.

Ogbogu said it was launching flight operations into Cotonou in Benin Republic, Abidjan in Cote d'ivoire, Congo Kinshasa and Malabo in Equatorial Guinea.

He noted that the routes would commence operation before the end of the year, adding that works had begun to ensure its launch.

He said the airline was modernising and increasing its fleet with the brand new Embraer 195-E2 aircraft, to ensure its customers were given matchless experience on board on all routes

Ogbogu said the airline operated 20 domestic routes, eight regional and five international destinations including Israel, India and China, adding that Houston, USA and London would be launched in the nearest future.