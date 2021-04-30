3 reasons to attend the Cars45 MayDay Car auctions in Lagos, PH and Abuja

On May Day this year, Cars45 is holding a special live auction for the public. Our live auctions have afforded Nigerians with the opportunity to acquire cars at very affordable prices and along with a detailed inspection and background checks. We are creating an environment where everyone in Nigeria can comfortably own a car with deals that are unbelievable, winning bids on cars for nearly 70% off their value.

What’s more? You stand the chance to get free your first servicing free, courtesy of FIXIT45, free Asharami Synergy engine oil and free car wash services courtesy of ParkIt at the event. Our financing partners will also be available to provide car loans for those who need it. You can also sell your car live at the venue. Cars45 Live auction is the answer to your prayers.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, May, 1, 2021

Venue: Lagos – Plot 1, Block 43, opp. Ronchies Pharmacy, Wole Ariyo, Street, Lekki Phase 1.

Port Harcourt – Rumola Stadium Link Rd, opp. NNPC Filling Station, PH.

Abuja – Toyota Briscoe, Plot 104, Cadastral Zone, opp. Oando Filling Station, Airport

Junction, Jabi.

Time: 10.am (Inspect the cars) 12noon (Auction begins)

Covid-19 protocols would be strictly adhered to at the event.

To Participate:

Register NOW for free to book a seat at the auction. You are welcome to bring a technician for physical verification. Go to - http:/bit.ly/c45auctionmarch

To sign up to SELL your car at the Live Auction, Go to - http:/bit.ly/sellatc45auction

For more information, please call 08189840160 or 01-8883367

Follow us across our social media handles - @cars45ng on Instagram and on Twitter.

You can also visit www.cars45.com to view over 4,000 cars that fit your budget.