7 Best Comprehensive Car Insurance To Protect You Against Accidents & Theft

Driving in Nigeria is not for the faint-hearted. With crazy drivers, potholed roads, and the ever-present risk of car theft or accidents, your car requires more than fuel and aesthetics to stay safe. That's where comprehensive car insurance steps in. Unlike regular third-party policies, comprehensive car insurance covers your car and other people's property. These policies allow you to bounce back from collision, theft, vandalism, flood, or fire without draining your bank account. So, if you're looking for automobile insurance policies that'll cover your wheels and sanity, here are 7 of the best comprehensive car insurance policies in Nigeria.

1. AIICO Auto Insurance

AIICO is not playing when it comes to automobile insurance. Whether you're travelling by car, bus, or even bike, AIICO's Comprehensive Motor Insurance has got you covered. The policy protects you against:

Accidental damage

Fire or theft

Vandalism

Third-party liability (bodily injury, death, and damage to property) What makes AIICO different is that it's customised. They create personalised policies to suit your specific needs and vehicle type, commercial or private. So, if you drive an Uber or take a weekend road trip, you'll get budget-friendly coverage that won't fail you. Get started with AIICO

2. Coronation Car Insurance

You know that friend who's always there when something goes wrong? That's what Coronation does for you. With over 60 years of experience, Coronation has built a track record of fast, stress-free claims, usually within 48 hours. Their comprehensive motor policy insures: Cover against loss or damage to your car

Protection against third-party liabilities

Immediate assistance after accidents It's not just insurance, it's your financial buffer. If you value fast claims and reliability, Coronation is a name you want in your corner. Start your quote with Coronation

3. Custodian Motor Insurance

Custodian Insurance is the way to go if you're looking for a flexible policy that enables you to choose how much cover you want. They offer three options: Comprehensive Cover: Covers your car for damage, third-party injury/property, fire, and theft.

Third Party Fire & Theft: Covers fire and theft with limited coverage.

Third Party Only: Offers basic legal liability. The comprehensive plan is where the beef is. It covers your medical bills, repairs your vehicle, and legal liability if you damage another person's car or property. Get started with Custodian

4. Industrial General Insurance (IGI)

IGI offers precisely what you'd expect from a well-established insurer: solid coverage for your vehicle and third parties in case of an accident. Their Motor Insurance policy covers: Damage to your car

Death or bodily injury to third parties

Damage to third-party property IGI is straightforward. They're worth considering if you prefer no drama, no hassle, just simple coverage that gets the job done. Get IGI Car Insurance

5. AXA Mansard AutoClassic

From the driver of a Bentley to a Bajaj, AXA Mansard's AutoClassic cover is designed to provide you with optimum peace of mind. This is what it covers: Accidents and repairs

Theft and vandalism

Fire and flood damage

Optional add-ons (towing, medical expenses, storm damage) You can tweak your policy with extra covers like excess buyback or civil commotion protection. Their MyAXA Plus mobile app also makes filing a claim as easy as ordering shawarma. Pro tip: You’ll get discounts when choosing a full-year plan. Request a quote from AXA Mansard

6. MyCoverGenius

Let's get real: Nobody wants to spend an entire day chasing an insurance certificate. That's where MyCoverGenius steps in. Their easy-to-use website allows you to be insured in less than two minutes. They offer: Third-party

Third-party Plus

Comprehensive Auto Insurance Their comprehensive policy covers you against accidents, fire, theft, and third-party liabilities. It's fast, paperless, and super-efficient. Ideal for today's motorists who require protection yesterday, not next week. Get insured in 90 seconds

7. Linkage Motor Insurance

Linkage Assurance recognises that not everyone wants to go full-premium. That is why their Third Party Plus plans offer a great in-between, more protection than basic third-party, without full comprehensive rates. Variants under Third Party Plus are: On-the-Go: ₦500,000 own damage cover (₦2M+ vehicle value)

Star: ₦750,000 own damage cover (₦3M+ vehicle value)

Diamond: ₦850,000 own damage cover (₦3.5M+ vehicle value)

Platinum: ₦1,000,000 cover (Corporate clients) It's low-cost, tailored, and gives your car more than the minimum legal cover. It's perfect for whoever wants intelligent value without sacrificing cover. Find out about Linkage plans