Vivo V50 Series Review

If you're looking for a smartphone that balances style, performance, and battery life without breaking the bank, the Vivo V50 series might be your best bet. This article details what this product series offers.
Camera Quality
Rear Cameras:
Dual 50MP Setup: The V50 boasts a dual-camera system with two 50MP sensors. The main sensor captures detailed shots with optical image stabilisation (OIS), while the ultra-wide lens offers a broader perspective for landscapes and group photos.
Front Camera:
50MP Selfie Shooter: Selfie lovers will enjoy its high-resolution front camera and the sharp self-portraits they get.
Video Recording:
The front and rear cameras support 4K video recording at 30 fps, making it suitable for content creators and vloggers.
According to a Peta Pixel review:
The main camera tells two concurrent stories after you use it for a while. First, the imaging pipeline is outstanding for a phone of this calibre. Simply put, dynamic range is seriously competitive with most flagships I test these days, which is a real testament to what Vivo and Zeiss have pulled off here. Like Vivo’s flagships, the V50 handles exposed light sources and contrast variances in impressive ways.
Battery Life & Charging
Battery Capacity:
6,000mAh Battery: The V50 is equipped with a massive 6,000mAh battery, ensuring extended usage without frequent recharging.
Charging Speed:
90W Fast Charging: With 90W wired charging support, the device can be charged from 20% to 100% in approximately 39 minutes.
According to GSM Arena, when charging to 100%, the V50 actually reaches full charge faster than some 80W models. It beats the OnePlus 13R by a few minutes and finishes a solid nine minutes ahead of the Realme 14 Pro+. While the Realme kept pace with the V50 at the 15- and 30-minute marks, it lagged during the final stretch.
Price: ₦799,800.00 Where To Buy: Shop Slot
Performance & Software
Processor:
Snapdragon 7 Gen 3: While this chipset handles daily tasks efficiently, some users have noted minor frame drops during intensive gaming sessions.
Memory & Storage:
Available in configurations of 8GB or 12GB RAM, paired with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
Operating System:
Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15: The V50 runs on the latest Android version, offering a user-friendly interface and promising up to three major OS upgrades. Dr HamezTech also pointed out that it has three major software updates, which guarantee at least three years of usability.
Display & Design
Display:
6.77-inch AMOLED Panel: Featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, the display ensures vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling.
Design:
Slim & Durable Build: At just 7.4mm thick and with IP68/IP69 ratings, the V50 combines sleek aesthetics with robust water and dust resistance.
When it comes to haptics, it doesn’t give the strong, over-annoying haptics of kid-range phones. Speaking of the speakers, Dr. HamezTech said in his review:
Thank goodness for a mid-range phone, we still have a nice stereo speaker set up with nice clear sounds. Sometimes, phones give you a single fing speaker, but not with the V50.
When talking about the user experience, he noted that the phone’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor pushes it close to flagship-level performance, especially for its price point. According to him, the device delivers impressive speed and handles heavy multitasking and gaming sessions without noticeable heating issues.
Colour Variants: Choose Your Style
Ancora Red (Rose Red)
Satin Black (Titanium Grey)
Starry Blue (Starry Night)
Mist Purple
Grey
Price: ₦ 737,800 Where To Buy: Shop MobileKiShop
Price: ₦663,499 Where To Buy: Shop NaijaandAndroid Arena
Price: ₦663,499 Where To Buy: Shop NaijaandAndroid Arena
Each colour option offers a unique finish, allowing users to select a device that matches their personal style.
Pricing & Availability
As of April 2025, the Vivo V50 is available in Nigeria with the following pricing according to GSMArena
128GB + 8GB RAM: ₦380,000
256GB + 8GB RAM: ₦400,000
512GB + 12GB RAM: ₦450,000
Is the Vivo V50 Right for You?
The Vivo V50 series offers a compelling package for users seeking a device with excellent camera capabilities, long battery life, and a vibrant display. While it may not be the top choice for hardcore gamers due to its mid-range processor, it excels in areas that matter most to everyday users.