Unique Gifts for Kids That Aren’t Just More Toys

If you’ve ever shopped for a kid’s birthday or Christmas present, you’ve probably faced the same dilemma: What do I get that’s not just another toy? Don’t get me wrong—toys are great. But after the tenth teddy bear, blinking robot, or singing dinosaur, even the kids start losing interest. They just end up collecting dust or batteries that never get changed.
Let’s not even talk about the poor parents who have to deal with the noise, the mess, and the pile-up in the corner of the room. So what do you give a child that’s thoughtful, fun, and won’t end up forgotten under the bed?
Here are some genuinely unique gift ideas that go beyond toys and bring real value, joy, and maybe even a little quiet.
Read Also: Turn Playtime into Learning Time with These Educational Toys
1. Books, but make it magical
I know what you’re thinking, books? That’s not exciting. But trust me, when you get the right kind of book, it becomes a whole experience.
Consider:
Personalized storybooks where the child is the main character
Pop-up books with dramatic 3D pages
Interactive books with puzzles, textures, or sound buttons
Books with African or local characters that they can see themselves in (representation matters!)
Price: $12 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon
Bonus points: Pair it with a cute reading light or a cozy bean bag so they can have their own little comfy corner to read in.
2. Subscription Boxes Gifts That Keep Giving
Imagine their excitement when they receive a surprise box EVERY month!
There are so many subscription boxes out there tailored to kids’ interests, talk of arts & crafts, science experiments, books, snacks, and cooking kits!
Some great types:
STEM kits for curious minds
Art & craft kits for mini creators
Cooking boxes that come with recipes and kid-sized tools
Cultural boxes that introduce them to different countries and traditions
Price: $15 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon
It’s educational and exciting—win-win.
3. DIY and Craft Kits
Forget noisy battery-operated toys and let them create something from scratch.
Ideas include:
Bead-making kits
Paint-by-numbers sets
Slime kits (yes, messy, but they love it)
Model-building sets
Tie-dye t-shirt kits
Model-building sets
Model-building sets
Price: 23,873 Where To Buy: Shop Temu
It teaches patience, focus, and creativity; they get something they made themselves.
READ ALSO: 7 Best Water Bottles For Kids
4. Classes and Experiences
Sometimes the best gift isn’t a “thing” at all; it’s an experience.
Consider gifting:
A dance or ballet class
Music lessons (keyboard, drums, etc.)
A pottery or art workshop
A coding or robotics bootcamp
Swimming lessons
You can buy this coding material for your child on Roving Heights for just ₦4,500.00 to get them started. Early Coding for Kids, Level One provides a friendly introduction to Computer Programming for children and young learners.
It’s a gift that could spark a lifelong passion or even a future career!
5. Customized Keepsakes
Sentimental gifts don’t have to be boring.
Custom name puzzles
Personalized blankets or pillows
A storybook or coloring book made from their drawings
“Open when…” letters for older kids
Customized piggy banks to start them on financial literacy
Price: From ₦31,100 Where To Buy: Shop Cade Lane
They’ll hold on to these things for years, long after the latest toy craze is forgotten.
6. Games that Build Brains
Not all games are “just games.” Some incredible options mix fun with learning:
Card games like Uno, Spot It, or Math Bingo
Board games that involve strategy and teamwork
Puzzle sets that challenge them
Brain teasers and logic games for solo quiet time
Price: $13.98 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon
Plus, many of these can be played as a family, so it doubles as bonding time.
7. Outdoor Adventure Gear
If you’re gifting a child who loves to explore outside (or you’re trying to nudge them off screens), this one’s gold.
Ideas include:
A bug-catching kit with a magnifying glass and an insect book
A beginner’s gardening set
A child-friendly telescope or binoculars
A kite (classic but never gets old)
Skates or a scooter with safety gear
Price: $11.99 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon
Let them experience nature, not just watch it on YouTube
READ ALSO: 7 Classy Wrist Watches For Kids
8. Something to Encourage a New Habit
Kids are little humans, and they’re constantly forming habits. Why not support the good ones?
A journal or gratitude diary (with stickers, of course)
A reusable water bottle with their name on it
A night lamp that helps with bedtime routines
A chore chart that rewards responsibility
A mindfulness or affirmation card set (even kids need mental wellness!)
Price: $12.98 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon
Sometimes, a gift can plant seeds they carry into adulthood.
9. Tech—But the Good Kind
We’re not talking about another tablet or phone. I mean tech that helps them learn or create.
A kid-friendly camera to take their pictures
A storytelling speaker or audiobook player
A robot kit that they build and code themselves
An e-reader for the little bookworms
A smart globe that teaches geography and cultures
Price: $28.99 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon
If they’re going to be screen-savvy, let’s make it meaningful.
Toys will always be around; some of them are great! But when you want to give something that stands out, sticks around, and adds value, these gifts go way deeper.
They make kids feel seen, encouraged, and understood. With these, you’re able to turn their playtime into learning time. So the next time you’re gift-shopping for a child, skip the toy aisle and consider non-toy gifts for a moment. Think: What can I give that will light them up long after the wrapping paper is gone?