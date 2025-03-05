Staying hydrated is super important, especially for kids who are always on the go. A good water bottle can make a big difference, whether kids are at school, playing sports, or just having fun. But with so many options out there, choosing the right one can feel a bit overwhelming. Not to worry—we’ve got you covered!
Here’s a list of the 7 best water bottles for kids that combine practicality, durability, and a bit of fun.
1. Thermos Funtainer 12-Ounce Bottle
The Thermos Funtainer is made of stainless steel and is perfect for hot and cold drinks. It keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours and features a kid-friendly push-button lid with a straw. Plus, it’s available in a variety of fun designs for kids.
Price: ₦41,000. Where to Buy: Shop SPOP.
2. Contigo AUTOSPOUT Straw Water Bottle
If you’re looking for a spill-proof water bottle, this is it. The Contigo AUTOSPOUT has a pop-up straw with a protective cover to keep germs away. It’s also easy for kids to use with one hand, making it great for school and playgrounds.
Price: ₦58,970. Where to buy: Ubuy
3. CamelBak Eddy+ Kids Water Bottle
This bottle is durable and super cute, with its colourful and vibrant designs. Its bite-valve straw prevents spills and is easy to clean—an essential feature for parents. This bottle combines functionality with style.
Price: ₦59,487. Where to Buy: Shop Ubuy
4. Nalgene Tritan Grip-N-Gulp Bottle
This durable, BPA-free plastic bottle is perfect for younger kids. Its leak-proof design and sturdy construction allow it to withstand drops and tumbles.
Price: ₦42,389. Where to Buy: Shop Ubuy
5. Hydro Flask Kids Wide Mouth Bottle
The Hydro Flask bottle keeps drinks cold for hours and has a straw lid that’s easy for kids to sip from. It’s a bit pricier, but worth it for its durability and temperature control.
Price: ₦22,500. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia
6. ZAK Designs Stainless Steel Kids Bottle
This bottle, with its fun character designs, will excite kids about drinking water. It’s vacuum-insulated to keep drinks cold and has a built-in carrying loop for easy portability.
Price: ₦54,233. Where to Buy: Shop Ubuy
7. Simple Modern Kids Water Bottle
This bottle combines functionality with style. It’s made from stainless steel and available in various fun patterns and colours. It also has a straw lid perfect for kids on the go.
Price: ₦61,683. Where to Buy: Shop Ubuy
When choosing a water bottle for your child, consider factors like durability, ease of use, and leak-proofness. Kids can be rough on their belongings, so finding a bottle that can withstand wear and tear is a huge plus. Hopefully, this list helps you find the perfect water bottle to keep your little one hydrated.