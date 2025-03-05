Pulse logo
7 Best Water Bottles for Kids

05 March 2025 at 20:32

Staying hydrated is super important, especially for kids who are always on the go. A good water bottle can make a big difference, whether kids are at school, playing sports, or just having fun. But with so many options out there, choosing the right one can feel a bit overwhelming. Not to worry—we’ve got you covered! 

Here’s a list of the 7 best water bottles for kids that combine practicality, durability, and a bit of fun.

1. Thermos Funtainer 12-Ounce Bottle

Thermos Funtainer 12-Ounce Bottle

The Thermos Funtainer is made of stainless steel and is perfect for hot and cold drinks. It keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours and features a kid-friendly push-button lid with a straw. Plus, it’s available in a variety of fun designs for kids.

Price: ₦41,000. Where to Buy: Shop SPOP.

2. Contigo AUTOSPOUT Straw Water Bottle

Contigo AUTOSPOUT Straw Water Bottle

If you’re looking for a spill-proof water bottle, this is it. The Contigo AUTOSPOUT has a pop-up straw with a protective cover to keep germs away. It’s also easy for kids to use with one hand, making it great for school and playgrounds.

Price:  ₦58,970. Where to buy: Ubuy

3. CamelBak Eddy+ Kids Water Bottle

CamelBak Eddy+ Kids Water Bottle

This bottle is durable and super cute, with its colourful and vibrant designs. Its bite-valve straw prevents spills and is easy to clean—an essential feature for parents. This bottle combines functionality with style.

Price: ₦59,487. Where to Buy: Shop Ubuy

4. Nalgene Tritan Grip-N-Gulp Bottle

Nalgene Tritan Grip-N-Gulp Bottle

This durable, BPA-free plastic bottle is perfect for younger kids. Its leak-proof design and sturdy construction allow it to withstand drops and tumbles.

Price: ₦42,389. Where to Buy: Shop Ubuy

5. Hydro Flask Kids Wide Mouth Bottle

Hydro Flask Kids Wide Mouth Bottle

The Hydro Flask bottle keeps drinks cold for hours and has a straw lid that’s easy for kids to sip from. It’s a bit pricier, but worth it for its durability and temperature control.

Price: ₦22,500. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

6. ZAK Designs Stainless Steel Kids Bottle

ZAK Designs Stainless Steel Kids Bottle

This bottle, with its fun character designs, will excite kids about drinking water. It’s vacuum-insulated to keep drinks cold and has a built-in carrying loop for easy portability.

Price: ₦54,233. Where to Buy: Shop Ubuy

7. Simple Modern Kids Water Bottle

Simple Modern Kids Water Bottle

This bottle combines functionality with style. It’s made from stainless steel and available in various fun patterns and colours. It also has a straw lid perfect for kids on the go.

Price:  ₦61,683. Where to Buy: Shop Ubuy

When choosing a water bottle for your child, consider factors like durability, ease of use, and leak-proofness. Kids can be rough on their belongings, so finding a bottle that can withstand wear and tear is a huge plus. Hopefully, this list helps you find the perfect water bottle to keep your little one hydrated.

