Staying hydrated is super important, especially for kids who are always on the go. A good water bottle can make a big difference, whether kids are at school, playing sports, or just having fun. But with so many options out there, choosing the right one can feel a bit overwhelming. Not to worry—we’ve got you covered! Here’s a list of the 7 best water bottles for kids that combine practicality, durability, and a bit of fun.

1. Thermos Funtainer 12-Ounce Bottle

The Thermos Funtainer is made of stainless steel and is perfect for hot and cold drinks. It keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours and features a kid-friendly push-button lid with a straw. Plus, it’s available in a variety of fun designs for kids. Price: ₦41,000. Where to Buy: Shop SPOP.

2. Contigo AUTOSPOUT Straw Water Bottle

If you’re looking for a spill-proof water bottle, this is it. The Contigo AUTOSPOUT has a pop-up straw with a protective cover to keep germs away. It’s also easy for kids to use with one hand, making it great for school and playgrounds. Price: ₦58,970. Where to buy: Ubuy

3. CamelBak Eddy+ Kids Water Bottle

This bottle is durable and super cute, with its colourful and vibrant designs. Its bite-valve straw prevents spills and is easy to clean—an essential feature for parents. This bottle combines functionality with style. Price: ₦59,487. Where to Buy: Shop Ubuy

4. Nalgene Tritan Grip-N-Gulp Bottle

This durable, BPA-free plastic bottle is perfect for younger kids. Its leak-proof design and sturdy construction allow it to withstand drops and tumbles. Price: ₦42,389. Where to Buy: Shop Ubuy

5. Hydro Flask Kids Wide Mouth Bottle

The Hydro Flask bottle keeps drinks cold for hours and has a straw lid that’s easy for kids to sip from. It’s a bit pricier, but worth it for its durability and temperature control. Price: ₦22,500. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

6. ZAK Designs Stainless Steel Kids Bottle

This bottle, with its fun character designs, will excite kids about drinking water. It’s vacuum-insulated to keep drinks cold and has a built-in carrying loop for easy portability. Price: ₦54,233. Where to Buy: Shop Ubuy

7. Simple Modern Kids Water Bottle

This bottle combines functionality with style. It’s made from stainless steel and available in various fun patterns and colours. It also has a straw lid perfect for kids on the go. Price: ₦61,683. Where to Buy: Shop Ubuy