7 Classy Wrist Watches For Kids in 2025

Gone are the days when kids’ watches were just about telling the time. In 2025, children’s watches are smarter, trendier, and designed with features that they’ll marvel at. And kids today are more fashion-conscious and tech-savvy than ever.

From fun and playful designs for toddlers to trendy smartwatches with GPS tracking and fitness monitoring, the options are as varied as kids’ personalities. So, if you want a basic timepiece for a toddler or a high-tech gadget for an up-and-coming tech whiz, or even to gift your child their first (or next) watch, there’s a watch on this list for you.

Let’s take a look at seven of the classiest watches for kids this year.

1. Kids Wrist Watch

Excellent for tiny tots aged 1-5, this is the ultimate starter watch, and it is less about function and more about fun. Made entirely of plastic, it’s a light, easy-to-carry colourful introduction to wearing a wristwatch. With themes ranging from Sofia the First to Avengers and Frozen, it’s a great way to get kids excited about wearing a watch even if they can’t yet tell time.

It’s not the most sophisticated timepiece, but when you’re dealing with sticky fingers and playground tumbles, durability and cuteness win every time. And I honestly believe that almost everyone has had a watch or two similar to this one when they were toddlers. It just comes with the package. Price: ₦6,500. Where To Buy: Shop Indigo Kiddies .

2. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

For the tech-savvy child (or the parent who likes to keep tabs), the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is a premium choice. It has a sleek 40mm display, activity tracking, and even parental controls through Family Setup .

Kids can send messages, track their fitness, and access educational apps while looking effortlessly cool. Yes, it’s pricier, but if your child loves gadgets, this is a kid-friendly smartwatch in the Apple family. Price: ₦370,000. Where To Buy: Shop Casper Gadgets .

3. Timex Time Machine Kids’ Digital Watch

Timex knows how to make a good watch, and the Time Machine Kids’ Digital Watch is a good example. With a tough resin case, fabric strap, and easy-to-read digital display, it’s the best wristwatch for active kids. The INDIGLO® night light provides visibility in the dark, and with 50 metres of water resistance, it can survive splashes and accidental dips.

Plus, Timex’s worry-free replacement plan means parents can breathe easily if it gets lost or broken. It is a sturdy, sporty, and simple watch that your kids (and you) will love. Price: ₦50,400. Where To Buy: Shop Watch Locker .

4. Kids GPS SIM Card Smart Watch

If you’re looking for a watch that has a mix of security and tech features, this GPS-enabled smartwatch is a top contender. Beyond telling time, it also monitors health metrics like heart rate and sleep patterns, sends message notifications, and even has a “Do Not Disturb” mode for school hours.

With real-time location tracking and an anti-lost feature, parents can keep an eye on their little adventurers while they explore the world. Plus, the shake-to-take-a-photo function is a fun bonus. Price: ₦23,000. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia .

5. Z6 Children’s Smart Watch

This waterproof, SIM-enabled smartwatch is a fantastic choice for kids who love gadgets. Featuring a touchscreen display, two-way HD calling, and an SOS button, it’s a great way to keep children connected while making sure they are safe.

It also includes an activity tracker and camera, so kids can snap photos of their adventures. The cute design and learning functions makes it a cute, educational, fun and practical watch. Price: ₦25,000. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia .

6. Timex T7C258 Kids’ Time Machine Watch

For kids still mastering the art of reading analogue clocks, the Timex T7C258 is a fantastic pick. With large, easy-to-read numerals, a colourful monster-themed design, and a comfortable fabric strap, this watch makes learning fun.

It is water-resistant up to 30 metres, so it can handle everyday splashes but should stay out of the pool. A simple and stylish wristwatch for young learners. Price: ₦42,500 (from ₦53,000). Where To Buy: Shop Watch Locker .

7. Timex T89001 Girls’ Time Machine Watch

For young fashionistas, the Timex T89001 has a delicate yet durable design. Made with a white dial with heart and butterfly motifs, a soft fabric strap, and a quartz movement, it’s a classy wristwatch choice for kids.

It’s also such a pretty and timeless wristwatch for girls who love the colours pink and purple. While it’s water-resistant enough for light splashes, it’s best to avoid serious water play. Price: ₦59,400. Where To Buy: Shop Watch Locker .