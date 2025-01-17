Turn Playtime into Learning Time with These Educational Toys

Educational toys are like hiding medication in food – your children get all the good stuff without even realizing it!



These toys make learning fun, sneaking in math, science, and problem-solving skills while keeping little ones entertained. From colourful counting toys for toddlers to cool STEM kits for older kids, we’ve handpicked some of the best educational toys for all ages. Whether it’s for your child or a thoughtful gift, these picks are a win for everyone.

The toy market is bursting with options these days, and there’s a learning toy for just about every interest. Got a budding lawyer, a future engineer, or a little one just starting with basic math and vocabulary? There’s something out there to match their curiosity and spark their intellectual growth.



At Pulse Picks, we’ve done the research to identify the best educational options for kids. Here's what we look for in a great learning toy: Open-ended Play : The best educational toys are those that allow kids to think creatively. Whether it's a set of building blocks or a robot, the toys we recommend encourage kids to play, disassemble, reassemble, and explore in endless ways.

Kid-friendly and Independent : We selected toys that don’t need constant adult supervision (although we think adults will enjoy them too!). These toys inspire kids to experiment, make mistakes, and learn through play, offering them the freedom to explore alone.

Fun Factor: Of course, the most important aspect of any toy is that it’s fun! All of the toys we’ve chosen strike that perfect balance between educational value and pure enjoyment.

Spark Curiosity with the 'Understanding Electricity' Science Kit

Looking for a way to keep young minds curious and engaged? The Understanding Electricity Science Kit is the perfect gateway to the wonders of science. This hands-on kit turns everyday household items into exciting experiments, blending fun and education seamlessly. Your little scientist can explore the basics of electricity and circuits while safely conducting super-cool experiments, like creating their very own lemon battery that powers a clock! Here’s what’s inside: A battery holder

2 light globes with holders

4 alligator clips

A felt cloth

3 galvanized metal nails

An LCD clock

Copper discs, aluminium plates, and a Styrofoam plate

A 24-page book packed with easy-to-follow instructions and fun facts Ideal for kids with a curious spark, this kit is a wonderful way to introduce them to STEM concepts at home. Whether it’s for a gift or an at-home activity, this kit guarantees fun, discovery, and a strong foundation in science. Price: ₦15,700. Where to Buy: Shop Spine and Label

Unleash Creativity with the Kinetic Sand Rainbow Mix Set

Let your kids dive into a world of colour and creativity with the Kinetic Sand Rainbow Mix Set! Perfect for sensory play and hands-on fun, this magical, moldable sand lets children mix, squish, and shape to their heart’s content. What’s Inside: 3 Colors of Sand : 4.5oz each of red, yellow, and blue sand, perfect for mixing and making rainbow hues.

6 Creative Tools : Mix colours, layer them into moulds, slice with the knife, squish, and reveal endless shapes and surprises.

Castle Containers: Keep the sand neat and ready for the next creative session. It’s a perfect gift or activity for kids who love to get hands-on and explore their creative side!



Price: ₦20,250. Where to Buy: Shop Delightful Toyshop

Bring Adventure to Playtime with the Paw Patrol 24-Piece Premier Puzzle

Let your little one join the Paw Patrol team with this fun and colourful Paw Patrol 24-Piece Premier Puzzle! Inspired by the hit Nickelodeon show, this puzzle is perfect for young fans who love Chase, Skye, Marshall, and the rest of the gang. Ideal for kids aged 3–6 years, making it a great choice for beginners or Paw Patrol enthusiasts. Why It’s a Must-Have: Vibrant Graphics : Features eye-catching designs of favourite Paw Patrol characters to keep kids engaged.

Perfectly Sized for Little Hands : Measuring 10.3" x 9.1", the puzzle pieces are easy to handle and assemble.

Encourages Learning : Improves problem-solving, fine motor skills, and concentration in a fun and interactive way.

Durable & Reusable: High-quality pieces can be built over and over again for endless fun. Ideal for kids aged 3–6 years, making it a great choice for beginners or Paw Patrol enthusiasts. Price: ₦4,500. Where to Buy: Shop Delightful Toyshop .

Get Into Robotics with the Science HI TECH STEM Technics Robotics Bee!

Fuel your child’s curiosity and love for tech with the Science HI TECH STEM Technics Robotics Bee. Combining innovative technology and hands-on learning, this bee-inspired robot offers a playful gateway into the fascinating world of robotics and engineering.

Why It’s a Winner: Interactive Learning : Teaches robotics, coding, and problem-solving in a fun and engaging way.

Bee-Inspired Design : The charming bee theme makes learning even more enjoyable for kids.

STEM-Focused Fun: Perfect for fostering creativity, critical thinking, and a passion for science and technology. Whether your child is just beginning their STEM journey or is a budding robotics enthusiast, this buzz-worthy product is a perfect fit. Price: ₦56,650. Where to Buy: Shop Klick Africa

Take Flight with the Super Zap Planes and Rockets Kit!