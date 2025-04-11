Switching from Android to iPhone? Here's How to Transfer Your Data Without Losing a Thing

So you’re making the switch from Android to iPhone, or vice versa. If you choose to experience the iPhone’s smooth interface, camera quality, or just pure curiosity, moving to a new ecosystem can be exciting... and a little nerve-racking. Especially when considering your precious photos, contacts, chats, and apps. The good news is that moving your data from Android to iPhone is way easier than you think. Apple make it seamless for you, and there’s an app. Let’s walk through it step-by-step, nice and easy.

READ ALSO: How to Clean Up Your Smartphone Storage Without Losing Your Data

Step 1: Download the ‘Move to iOS’ App

First things first: head over to the Google Play Store . Search for ‘Move to iOS’ and install the app. This little gem is Apple’s way of holding your hand through the entire switch. Once it’s installed, don’t open it just yet. We’re getting there.

Step 2: Set Up Your New iPhone

Turn on your new iPhone and start the setup process as usual. When you reach the “Apps & Data” screen, choose “Move Data from Android.” Now it’s time to go back to your Android phone.

Step 3: Connect the Phones

Open the ‘Move to iOS’ app on your Android device. Agree to the terms and conditions (you know the drill), and then tap ‘Continue’. Your iPhone should now display a 6 or 10-digit code, type that into your Android phone. Once you enter the code, both phones will connect via a private Wi-Fi network created by your iPhone. This allows them to talk to each other without needing the internet.

Step 4: Select What You Want to Transfer

Here’s where you get to be picky. You’ll see a list of things you can move over: Contacts

Message history (SMS, MMS, WhatsApp if possible)

Photos and videos

Web bookmarks

Mail accounts

Calendars

Some apps that exist on both Android and iOS Select everything you want, and then tap ‘Continue’. Heads up: the transfer can take a while depending on how much stuff you’ve got. So plug in both phones if their batteries are low and let them do their thing.

Step 5: Finish Up on iPhone

Once the transfer is complete on your Android, tap ‘Done’ to continue setting up your iPhone. Log in to your Apple ID, set up Face ID (or skip it), and you’ll start seeing all your content appear. Your photos, your contacts, even your message threads. Just note: not everything comes along for the ride. Apps don’t transfer, but your iPhone will suggest downloading free equivalents from the App Store. Also, music and some app data might need to be moved manually.

What About WhatsApp?

This one's important for most people. The good news is that WhatsApp now supports chat transfer from Android to iPhone. But you’ll need: WhatsApp version 2.22.10.70 or later on iPhone

WhatsApp version 2.22.7.74 or later on Android

The ‘Move to iOS’ app

iPhone running iOS 15.5 or later When you transfer with ‘Move to iOS,’ you’ll see WhatsApp listed. Select it. After the setup, install WhatsApp on your iPhone, log in with the same number, and the chats will appear. No more losing your group banter!

Other Bonus Tips

Back up before you start: If anything goes sideways, it’s always a good idea to back up your Android data to Google Drive or a computer.

Double-check cloud services: If you use Google Photos, Gmail, or Google Calendar, you can still access them from the iPhone by installing the corresponding apps.

Use a wired transfer if needed: Some newer Android models support cable transfer directly to an iPhone during setup.