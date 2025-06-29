On June 26th, 2025, TikTok brought together creators, policymakers, wellness advocates, and mental health professionals for a Digital Well-being Summit hosted in Johannesburg, South Africa.

With more than a billion active users globally, the platform is making bold investments in user safety and mental health awareness across the continent. At the recently concluded summit, the platform also made a bold announcement, one that could reshape how mental health is supported in online spaces across Africa.

$2.3 Million Investment in Mental Health

As part of its long-term commitment to mental health, TikTok announced a $2.3 million investment into digital well-being across the region, partnering with 31 organisations in 22 countries. These organisations will provide expert content and real-time support to users struggling with mental health issues.

Whether it’s through curated videos, live sessions, or direct contact, users can now get help in their own countries through verified mental health partners. These partners will offer resources like counselling and professional support that users can access through the app. Fortune Mgwili-Sibanda, Director of Public Policy & Government Relations - Sub-Saharan Africa, emphasised:

This isn't just about content, we’re providing tools and connecting users to experts, real people they can talk to when they need help.

As part of this expansion, three leading mental health organisations in Sub-Saharan Africa have been selected as the first regional recipients of TikTok’s Mental Health Fund. They are:

South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG)

Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative (MANI)

Mental360 in Kenya

Each organisation will receive funding and in-app support to create locally relevant, evidence-based mental health content. The goal is to raise awareness, break the stigma, and spark more open and honest conversations about mental health across African communities.

We want users to not just access mental health content, but to connect with experts who can truly support them.

Users reporting issues like bullying, harassment, or suicidal intentions will be connected to these verified local partners through in-app helplines now being rolled out across the continent.

TikTok Announces Mental Health Ambassadors

Furthermore, in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO), TikTok also introduced its first group of official Mental Health Ambassadors from the WHO Fides Network. These are real doctors and wellness experts dedicated to fighting stigma and misinformation online. They are:

1. Dr Claire Gathoni Kinuthia (Kenya)

Dr Claire Gathoni Kinuthia is a consultant obstetrician/gynaecologist, mental health advocate and health educator. She is a medical doctor & TikTok creator. Her practice focuses on promoting women’s reproductive health and well-being through personalised treatment plans and evidence-based medicine.

2. Sanam Naran (South Africa)

Sanam Naran is a counselling psychologist, founder of Conscious Psychology and co-founder of Sanctuary in the City. Sanam is also a social media mental health content creator with over 600,000 followers on her platforms.

3. Dr Olawale Tokunbo Ogunlana (Nigeria)

Dr. Olawale Ogunlana is a licensed medical doctor, media innovator, brand consultant, and TikTok Creator who is pushing the boundaries of health access and reliable digital information in Africa. He has a keen interest in health and topics that affect our well-being.

4. Dr Siyamak Saleh (South Africa)

Dr. Siyamak Saleh is a medical doctor, multi-award-winning content creator, and health educator on a mission to make accurate health information accessible to everyone. With over 4 million followers across his platforms, he breaks down complex and often taboo health topics into content that’s clear, empowering, and engaging.

These ambassadors will co-create educational, culturally relevant mental health content, bridging the gap between clinical expertise and relatable storytelling. According to Fortune Mgwili-Sibanda,

It’s a fusion of two skill sets, experts and creators, working together to make mental health conversations feel normal and safe.