Is Technology Making Me Lonelier? My Experience and What Others Think

Technology has become a part of almost every moment of our lives. Our devices are always within reach, from waking up and checking our phones to scrolling social media before bed. Technology is there for work, communication, entertainment, or even just filling in the quiet moments. But it raises a question some people have been thinking about: Is technology making us feel lonelier or bringing us closer? I wanted to answer this by looking at my own experience and asking a few other people how technology affects their social life and sense of connection. The responses I got were mixed; some people feel more connected, others are neutral, and a few admit technology has made them feel left out sometimes.

My Relationship with Technology

Sometimes I wonder if I spend too much time online. My phone is with me almost all day, for work, catching up on social media, and scrolling when I’m not doing anything. On some days, my screen time goes as high as 18–20 hours. A lot of that is because my job demands it, but if I’m being truthful, I also enjoy it. I prefer texting to talking in person. It feels easier, less awkward, and gives me time to think before replying. But here’s the thing, even though I’m glued to my phone, I don’t feel lonelier because of it. Social media makes me feel connected to the world. Instagram, for example, feels like a window through which I can “travel” without moving from my bed. I’m not the type to open up online or share personal struggles, but I like seeing what others are up to. If I go offline for a whole day? I enjoy it. I read, I live in the moment, and I don’t get anxious about missing out.

If you're wondering why I enjoy using this app, you can download it on the Play Store or App Store to find out. Still, I know my experience isn't everyone's. So, I asked a few friends how technology and social media make them feel.

Hillary: Technology Makes a Lively Social Life Better

Hillary, for example, spends almost the same amount of time online as I do. She likes texting and talking in person equally and says technology has improved her social life. She has a vibrant offline network of friends, and tech adds an extra layer to it, helping her stay in touch, organise plans, and share moments. She's big on Instagram for keeping up with friends, Snapchat for streaks, YouTube for live events like fashion shows, and watch parties. For her, tech isn't replacing real-life connections; it's making them more fun.





Chijioke: Technology is Entertainment, not a Replacement for Real-life Connection

Then there's Chijioke, whose habits couldn't be more different. He only spends about four hours a day on his phone, and most of that is either for work or playing games. He prefers in-person conversations and treats technology more as entertainment than a social lifeline. TikTok keeps him laughing with short videos, and his PS4 keeps him busy with games. If he's offline for a day, he doesn't notice. He switches to TV or gaming. For him, the impact of technology on loneliness is almost zero because it's not where he seeks connection in the first place.

Salem: Technology Helps, But Can Also Highlight Exclusion

As a content creator, Salem spends a lot of time online. She prefers texting and loves how social media keeps her connected while still allowing her to stay indoors.

Call of Duty is her go-to game, and Snapchat is her favourite app because it feels unfiltered and in the moment.

But Salem admits technology can sometimes make her feel left out, like when he sees his best friend going out without him on Snapchat. Still, she says it has helped her make new friends and improve her social life. Going offline for a day doesn’t bother her; it just makes her more present.

Common Patterns and Differences

From these conversations, a few patterns stand out: Heavy users who still feel connected: People like me, Hillary, and Salem spend long hours online but still maintain a sense of connection. For us, technology is a tool for work, entertainment, and keeping in touch without completely replacing face-to-face interaction.

Light to moderate users who treat tech as entertainment: People like Chijioke enjoy technology but don’t depend on it for a deep emotional connection.

Emotional impact varies: Some people, like Salem, have moments where social media can make them feel excluded, while others rarely experience this.

Is Technology Making Us Lonelier?

From what I gathered, technology doesn’t automatically make people lonely. For some, it adds to their social life, helping them maintain connections or find new communities. For others, it’s simply a source of entertainment or a way to keep up with the world without needing constant in-person interaction. However, how we use technology matters. Using it to avoid difficult conversations or replace all face-to-face time with online chats can slowly erode deeper connections. On the other hand, using it to supplement real-life interactions, discover shared interests, and stay in touch with friends can make life feel fuller.

My Takeaway