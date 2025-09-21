When Apple launched the iPhone 12 Pro in October 2020, it was more than just another iPhone; it was a statement piece. With its stainless steel frame, sharp design, and pro-level camera system, the iPhone 12 Pro became an instant fan favourite . Fast forward to 2025, Apple has introduced newer flagships, such as the iPhone 16 and 17 series. However, in Nigeria, the iPhone 12 Pro remains in high demand. But here’s the big question: is the iPhone 12 Pro still worth buying in Nigeria in 2025? In this review, we’ll break down its specs, performance, features, and its current price in Nigeria.

Design & Durability

One of the main reasons individuals still love the iPhone 12 Pro is because of its design. Apple ditched the rounded edges of the iPhone 11 and went back to the flat stainless-steel sides, giving the phone a premium, boxy look. With Ceramic Shield glass protection, the phone feels sleek but substantial in the hand. Even though the iPhone 16 Pro has titanium, the stainless steel on the 12 Pro still looks and feels premium. It is durable, elegant, and can comfortably pass as a brand-new flagship in public.

Display Experience

The iPhone 12 Pro features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with vivid colours and inky blacks. The refresh rate, at 60Hz, is lower than the iPhone 13 Pro and subsequent models (which feature 120Hz ProMotion). Still, in day-to-day use like scrolling through social media, reading, or watching Netflix, you won't really notice a huge difference unless you're already used to faster refresh rates.

Performance with A14 Bionic

The iPhone 12 Pro is driven by Apple's A14 Bionic chip, which in 2020 was groundbreaking as the world's first 5nm smartphone processor. Four years later, in 2025, the A14 is no longer the world's fastest chip, but it still delivers. For Nigerians using the iPhone 12 Pro in 2025, everyday tasks like WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, Gmail, Zoom meetings, and even light video editing on CapCut run flawlessly. Gaming is also solid, though you may need to lower graphics settings for demanding titles like Genshin Impact or Call of Duty Mobile. Where the A14 struggles is in comparison with newer iPhones running Apple’s latest AI-driven Apple Intelligence features, which aren’t supported on the iPhone 12 Pro. However, if you’re not too invested in AI enhancements, the A14 Bionic is still strong enough for daily multitasking and productivity. READ MORE: These Are The Prices of iPhone 16 & 16 Pro Max in Nigeria [London Used & New]

Camera System

The iPhone 12 Pro features a triple 12MP camera: wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses. This five-year-old camera continues to perform well. Night Mode, Smart HDR, and Deep Fusion all work together to capture clean, vibrant photos. And for video, you get 4K at 60fps, which remains one of the phone's standout features. Although it lacks the Cinematic Mode and Spatial Video of the iPhone 13–16 Pro models, most reviewers agree that the iPhone 12 Pro images still look natural and flattering. For social media influencers, photographers, or content creators in Nigeria, the iPhone 12 Pro remains a trustworthy camera phone in 2025.

Battery Life & Charging Reality

The iPhone 12 Pro features a 2,815 mAh battery, which Apple estimates will provide 17 hours of video playback when new. In real life, for medium users (social media, casual gaming, browsing), the battery will easily last a day. Heavy users will have to charge up, though. In Nigeria, where power might not always be available, this still translates to having a power bank. By contrast, newer iPhones like the iPhone 16 Pro can last up to 27 hours on a single charge, a big difference.

Software & iOS 18 Support

A major reason the iPhone 12 Pro remains relevant in 2025 is software support. The phone has been updated all the way to iOS 18, which brings customisation options, widgets, improved security, and most of Apple's more recent features. Unfortunately, you don't get Apple Intelligence, Apple's new AI suite that allows for smart summaries, generative writing, and on-device reasoning. That feature is for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro phones only. However, the iPhone 12 Pro is still secure, smooth, and stable on iOS 18. It offers the same iOS experience as newer phones, minus AI add-ons. READ MORE: 5 Android Phones That Go Head-to-Head With the iPhone 15 Pro Max

Price of iPhone 12 Pro in Nigeria (2025)

Apple no longer sells the iPhone 12 Pro officially, but it’s widely available in the Nigerian market through retailers like Slot, Jumia, Pointek, and in Computer Village (Lagos). You’ll also find many London-used (UK-used) or refurbished units in circulation. Brand New (rare in Nigeria): ₦799,000 – ₦880,000

UK-Used / Refurbished (quite common): ₦450,000 – ₦490,000 depending on condition and storage capacity (128GB, 256GB, 512GB). Prices fluctuate based on the naira-to-dollar exchange rate, storage capacity, and battery health. When buying UK-used, always ask for the battery health percentage (preferably above 85%) before making a purchase.

Is the iPhone 12 Pro Still Worth Buying in 2025?

The answer depends on your budget and priorities. Buy the iPhone 12 Pro if: You want a premium Apple phone without spending ₦1M+.

You prioritise design, a smooth iOS experience, and good cameras.

You don't care about having an older model without AI capabilities. Do not buy the iPhone 12 Pro if: You need the newest features like Apple Intelligence.

You want the best battery life.

You’re planning to have your phone for 4–5 more years (since software support may end by 2027).