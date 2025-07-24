Pulse picks logo

These Are The Prices of iPhone 16 & 16 Pro Max in Nigeria [London Used & New]

Find out the latest iPhone 16 and 16 Pro Max prices in Nigeria, both new and London used. See storage options, standout features, and where to buy safely in 2025.
Precious Omolu
By Precious Omolu Jul 24, 2025
How Much Is iPhone 16 & 16 Pro Max in Nigeria [London Used & New]

With the release of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple has redefined what a flagship phone should look and feel like. From the ultra-intelligent A18 chip to camera upgrades that rival professional gear, these devices are built to impress.

But with greatness comes price, and in Nigeria’s current market, that’s a major factor. Whether you’re eyeing the brand-new model or holding out for the London used option, this guide breaks down how much the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro Max cost in Nigeria, what features make them worth the investment, and where you can buy safely without drilling a hole in your pocket.

iPhone 16 Price in Nigeria [New]

This is how much the new iPhone 16 currently costs in Nigeria (as of July 2025):

Price: ₦1,999,000. Where to Buy: Shop iStore

If you’re going for the premium beast, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, here’s the pricing:

Price: ₦3,000,000. Where to Buy: Shop iConnect

This model comes in a titanium finish, 4K video at 120fps, and the newest A18 Pro chip. It's for individuals who settle for nothing less than the best.

What About London Used iPhone 16 Prices?

As of the writing moment, London used versions of the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro Max have yet to become widely available, since the phone is still quite new globally. London used prices will start to crop up in major tech markets like Computer Village Ikeja, Banex Plaza Abuja, and online stores in the coming months.

Estimated price range (when available):

iPhone 16 128GB (London Used): ₦950,000 – ₦1,150,000

iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB (London Used): ₦1,800,000 – ₦2,400,000

Always buy from verified sellers and check battery health, Face ID function, and regional compatibility.

Price: ₦2,350,000. Where to Buy iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB: Shop Friimarket

What’s New in iPhone 16 and 16 Pro Max?

Whether you’re a content creator, gamer, or everyday user, here are the standout features you’ll love:

1. Total Camera Control

No more tinkering with settings mid-shot. The new Camera Control makes it easy to access pro features like zoom, depth of field, and cinematic presets, right from the viewfinder.

You also get:

  • 48MP Fusion camera for exceptionally high-resolution photography

  • Ultra Wide lens with autofocus for detailed macro photography

  • 2x optical-quality Telephoto zoom for crisp portraits

2. Longer Battery Life

Thanks to the power-saving A18 chip, the iPhone 16 delivers up to 22 hours of video playback. And yes, you can charge via USB-C or MagSafe for fast wireless charging.

3. SuperSmart A18 Chip

Apple's A18 chip is two generations ahead of the A16 chip in the iPhone 15. You can look forward to:

  • Smother multitasking

  • Console-quality gaming

  • Improved thermal control

  • Enhanced power efficiency

For tech enthusiasts and mobile gamers, this chip is a noteworthy upgrade.

4. Meet the Action Button

Customise this new button to immediately launch your favourite shortcut: open Voice Memos, turn on Silent Mode, or turn on the flashlight. It's a small adjustment that makes an enormous impact.

5. Customisation with iOS 18

You can now tint your Home Screen icons any colour, relive memories with the remade Photos application, and send animated impacts in iMessage. With iOS 18, your iPhone is more "you."

6. Design & Durability

They share:

  • Super Retina XDR displays

  • Aerospace-grade aluminium (iPhone 16) or titanium build (Pro Max)

  • Rounded edges for comfort

  • Ceramic Shield front, supposedly 2x tougher than any smartphone glass

And, naturally, they look absurdly sleek.

Safety & Accessibility Features

As with the iPhone 14 and 15, the iPhone 16 includes Crash Detection. If you're in a bad accident, your iPhone can call for help automatically.

Note: Wi-Fi calling or mobile data is required for it to work.

iPhone 16 Display Sizes

When choosing a model, screen size matters:

With the A18 chip, smarter camera control, customisable action button, and gorgeous design, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max are undeniably powerful devices. While the price in Nigeria is steep (thanks to import duties and FX rates), you’re paying for cutting-edge innovation.

If you're upgrading, then do it with your eyes open, shop around, check for warranty availability, and go brand new or London used, depending on your budget and urgency level.

One thing is sure: whether you're team iPhone 16 or going all-in on the Pro Max, your step up to the next level awaits when you're ready.

