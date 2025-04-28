OnePlus Open 2: Everything We Know So Far About the Next Big Foldable Phone

Foldable phones are having a major moment in the phone industry, and honestly, we’re so excited. In my previous essay, we examined the OPPO Find N5’s specifications, features, and information on what to expect (and what to avoid).

This time, we’re shifting gears to focus on the much-anticipated OnePlus Open 2. While it hasn’t officially launched yet, it’s already making waves, with early renders and leaks that have started serious hype online.

If you’ve been on the edge of your seat waiting for OnePlus to drop its next big foldable, here’s everything you need to know; its specs, features, early reviews, and all the juicy rumours.

Delayed But Definitely Not Forgotten

First things first: OnePlus has confirmed that the Open 2 won’t be released in 2025. In a OnePlus community update shared on 13 February, the brand stated: “At OnePlus, our core strength and passion lie in setting new benchmarks and challenging the status quo across all product categories. With that in mind, we’ve carefully considered the timing and our next steps in foldable devices, and we have made the decision not to release a foldable this year.” While that might be disappointing for fans, it also suggests that the brand is taking its time to perfect the Open 2, and judging by the early specs, they’re not taking any shortcuts.

Let’s look into the details we’ve got so far, based on late-stage prototypes and leaks.

Design

Based on current renders, the OnePlus Open 2 is expected to be noticeably thinner than its predecessor when folded, reportedly measuring under 10mm. That’s a major design flex, especially for a foldable phone, because most of them tend to be on the chunkier side. The massive, circular Hasselblad-branded camera module makes a return, indicating that the photography game will be strong. Expect that this premium device will be serving a lot of pro-photographer energy.

Perhaps the most exciting design upgrade is the new IPX8 water resistance rating, which means it can survive being submerged up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes. A big step up from the IPX4 rating on the original Open.

Display & Performance

Foldables live and die by their displays, and the Open 2 isn’t holding back. The 8-inch AMOLED main screen is rumoured to be brighter, smoother, and more colour-accurate than its predecessor, thanks to the LTPO3 tech and Dolby Vision support.

Scrolling will feel like butter, and everything from YouTube to Instagram Stories will look super sharp. On the outside, there’s also a 6.4-inch AMOLED cover screen that remains large enough to use comfortably when folded, making it ideal for quick tasks. It’s also rocking Dolby Vision support, so watching Netflix on it should be nothing short of a cinematic experience.

Performance

Under the hood, the OnePlus Open 2 is said to be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. That’s top-of-the-line, super-fast, and built for multitasking, gaming, and basically anything you throw at it.

It will come with a whopping 16GB of RAM, which is more than many laptops offer. Storage-wise, you can choose between 512GB or a massive 1TB option, which means you have plenty of space for photos, videos, apps, and all the TikToks you’ll never delete.

Camera: Triple Threat With a Hasselblad Touch

Here’s where it gets even more exciting. The Open 2 is rumoured to feature three 50MP cameras: One wide-angle for everyday shots

One telephoto with 3x optical zoom for portraits and distant objects

One ultrawide for landscapes and creative shots. Also, it’s Hasselblad-tuned, so colours and detail should be top-tier. For selfies, there’s a 32MP front camera on the cover screen, and an additional 20MP ultra-wide inside that is perfect for Zoom calls or vlogs.

Battery life & Charging

The battery size is set to jump to 5,900mAh, up from 4,800mAh in the original Open. That’s huge. It should last through a full day of heavy use, maybe even more if you’re not constantly watching videos. It’ll also support 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and reverse wired charging (so yes, you can charge your earbuds with your phone). The original Open didn’t even have wireless charging, so this is a welcome upgrade.

Software: Android 15 out of the box

When it does arrive, the Open 2 will likely come with Android 15 and OxygenOS 15 layered on top. If you’ve used a OnePlus phone before, you know how clean and fast OxygenOS feels. And for those new to the brand, think of it as a very user-friendly version of Android with no lag, just sleek and smooth.

Connectivity & extras

5G support – of course

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC

USB-C 3.1, no headphone jack (as expected)

Fingerprint sensor is side-mounted for easy access

You’re also getting stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos for immersive sound, whether you’re watching YouTube or playing games.

Expected Price and Availability

Although the phone hasn’t officially launched, early pricing speculation suggests that the 512GB variant will be priced at NGN 1,600,000. That’s in line with other premium foldables, but given the Open 2’s rumoured features, it may well justify the price tag. It’s premium, yes, but then again, this is a luxury foldable phone with laptop-level features.

Is It Worth the Wait?

Even though it’s not dropping this year, the OnePlus Open 2 is already shaping up to be a serious contender in the foldable space. With standout features like a slim waterproof design, top-tier specs, Hasselblad-grade cameras, and all-day battery life, OnePlus seems determined to perfect the formula before release.

If you’re a tech enthusiast or just someone who wants to experience the latest in smartphone innovation, the OnePlus Open 2 could be worth the wait. But if you need a new phone right now, you might want to look elsewhere because this beauty isn’t coming out in 2025.